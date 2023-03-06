 Skip to content
(Vice)   "So this is when I actually started doing research, beginning at the logical place and googling, "How to sell underwear online"   (vice.com) divider line
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throughout this process, anonymity was extremely important to me.

She wanted her cake and eat it too.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Fifty bucks."


"Fifty bucks."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And then I waited. Waited for the people to come.

Phrasing!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do you speak Japanese? No?
Well, there's your problem...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Honestly, if idiotic lonely men will pay for it <shrug>
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The first thing that came to mind was selling my underwear online.

I want to party with this lady
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly, if idiotic lonely men will pay for it <shrug>


You don't see them as victims being exploited?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Honey, if that's the latest computer you can afford, it's not that lucrative a job.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe I should start selling mine. Call it the "Russian APC" because it is full of holes and skid marks!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

madgonad: Somaticasual: Honestly, if idiotic lonely men will pay for it <shrug>

You don't see them as victims being exploited?


The buyers?
Or the sellers?

The buyers, of course not.
Sellers only if they've been forced into it by coercion.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lol -- Vice finally catches up to reddit of eight years ago.  Before onlyfans took off, that was how a bunch of the women posting on gonewild, etc. monetized themselves.  It wasn't the only thing they did -- usually they had a pinned post with like a menu of stuff like custom requests, used underwear, custom used underwear, etc.  So you could find some hot girl you liked looking at and buy scented memorabilia from their latest photo shoot or whatever.

I'm sure that similar to how the marketplace for nude photos got saturated so that now you cannot succeed there by simply being hot and naked, you can no longer just scoot around in a pair of undies and ship them off to financial success anymore the way you could like the early adopters did when they were doing it direct instead of using a third-party service.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Now, there's a woman who did her own research.


Now, there's a woman who did her own research.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Now, there's a woman who did her own research.


For a while there, CL had a lot of those ads. Some people asking for "used" panties and the entrepreneurs, selling them.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sniffrs, I've read, provide a bit more success for buyers, as did Etsy (which I've actually seen referenced as the best place to sell).

Now I'm going to be wondering what type of deviant they are anytime someone says they have a Etsy shop.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Glorious Golden Ass: Now, there's a woman who did her own research.

For a while there, CL had a lot of those ads. Some people asking for "used" panties and the entrepreneurs, selling them.


PS...always made me wonder if it was just some random guy, buying women's panties and soiling them and then selling them...

one, never knows...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: madgonad: Somaticasual: Honestly, if idiotic lonely men will pay for it <shrug>

You don't see them as victims being exploited?

The buyers?
Or the sellers?

The buyers, of course not.
Sellers only if they've been forced into it by coercion.


You don't think that the buyers are being exploited?

These are the guys that never got it together. Gained too much weight. Never learned how to socialize. I'm sure that there some developmental disabilities or low-grade autism going on. Why is this group an acceptable target for scorn? Is it because a lot of them have Fark accounts?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She could get rich by selling jars of her farts online.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For sale today is this pair of panties confiscated from a prostitute-

Fifty bucks!

She had nine STD's.

Forty-five bucks.

And when we caught her she wet herself.

Fifty bucks.
 
Cheron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Im  a lonely 22 yo grad student who just love to send you a pair of panties. Just 4x retail cost. You get to pick the panties. plus $15 S&H. Shipped discreetly.

I wonder if the manufacturer will drop ship them for me.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: steklo: Glorious Golden Ass: Now, there's a woman who did her own research.

For a while there, CL had a lot of those ads. Some people asking for "used" panties and the entrepreneurs, selling them.

PS...always made me wonder if it was just some random guy, buying women's panties and soiling them and then selling them...

one, never knows...


Just when I thought it couldn't get any grosser.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: steklo: Glorious Golden Ass: Now, there's a woman who did her own research.

For a while there, CL had a lot of those ads. Some people asking for "used" panties and the entrepreneurs, selling them.

PS...always made me wonder if it was just some random guy, buying women's panties and soiling them and then selling them...

one, never knows...


There was a commercial bumper for Mtv at one time. Had some fat guys playing Dance Dance Revolution in panties. They put them in a bag, staple a photo of a girl on it and send it off.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: steklo: Glorious Golden Ass: Now, there's a woman who did her own research.

For a while there, CL had a lot of those ads. Some people asking for "used" panties and the entrepreneurs, selling them.

PS...always made me wonder if it was just some random guy, buying women's panties and soiling them and then selling them...

one, never knows...


An old cartoon in a dirty magazine I saw as a kid had a guy on the phone saying to a potential customer that all the panties have been soiled by actual females.

Standing around him were several dogs wearing woman's underwear.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buying Used Panties - Banned Commercial
Youtube sxuISdhbjmk
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's all fine & dandy until the underpants become sentient and demand not to be sold like slaves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Just when I thought it couldn't get any grosser.



 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Standing around him were several dogs wearing woman's underwear.


That's er, uhm....ruff.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

madgonad: Somaticasual: madgonad: Somaticasual: Honestly, if idiotic lonely men will pay for it <shrug>

You don't see them as victims being exploited?

The buyers?
Or the sellers?

The buyers, of course not.
Sellers only if they've been forced into it by coercion.

You don't think that the buyers are being exploited?

These are the guys that never got it together. Gained too much weight. Never learned how to socialize. I'm sure that there some developmental disabilities or low-grade autism going on. Why is this group an acceptable target for scorn? Is it because a lot of them have Fark accounts?


That...seems like a lot of assumptions. Actually I thought the buyers tended to skew wealthy.
I guess the next question then would be - Is there any guiding force driving those men to buy used panties? Or, is it truly an extension of a failure in sexual development?

I'd say as long as they're not being manipulated to do so, it's an independent decision (not exploitative)
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stereo Total - Tanzen im Viereck


Stereo Total - Tanzen im Viereck
Youtube jv56x4-p-Ag
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: They put them in a bag, staple a photo of a girl on it and send it off.


I miss my MTV.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I'm just going to exploit some lonely farks for some fast cash.. shucks it didn't work out"
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I went to college with a guy who sold his used underwear online.  This was ~20 years ago.  I don't know how much he made off it, but we do know it was enough to buy him another year of college and support a significant drug habbit.  The market may have over-saturated since then, though, especially when it comes to women's underwear.

Then again, there's now a website that pays women good money just for taking and posting pictures of their feet, so what do I know?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Boo_Guy: Standing around him were several dogs wearing woman's underwear.

That's er, uhm....ruff.


Couple of friends were over and brought their dogs to play with mine (fenced yard in country, they were city dwellers).  After, while drinking beers and playing video games and such, we'd look at the dogs and make up porn movie titles/captions/descriptions based on what they were doing - "two bitaches one blonde one black spreading out on floor" - etc
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Vending machines better for impulse buying.
 
zbtop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TL;DR "trying to profit off a niche kink fetish would take actual time and effort to build a base of interested consistent customers that would provide a constant revenue stream, and there aren't enough people into this that one can just effortlessly and anonymously sell every used pair of underwear at huge markup, so I found it wasn't for me"
 
