cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice. Seems cheap

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Yeah all those trees in Southern California seem safe.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is close to my son and that price is very reasonable. I may have to drive down there and check this out!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was St. Peter the inspiration for that design?

They must by granite cleaner and polish in 55 gallon drums!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you want to trip and crack your skull open?
Because this is how you trip and crack your skull open.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My concern is that this neighborhood looks to be one careless cigarette away from being engulfed in flames.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I like it. Except it's far too white inside. Easily fixed. Seems cheap for the location or is that just Ohio brain expecting every house in California to cost several million?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: Do you want to trip and crack your skull open?
Because this is how you trip and crack your skull open.


Hey, Mom told you not to run around the boulder!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All-white kitchen with a black fridge. Très gauche!
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My concern is that this neighborhood looks to be one careless cigarette away from being engulfed in flames.


Yep. You couldn't pay me to live there. 

In another timeline? Hell yeah, it'd be great.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks fun. Looks easily-consumed by wildfires and earthquakes, too. Fark SoCal as a place to put down roots. The Earth has it in for humans there.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's weirder that they didn't go all out. You're in a totally normal looking living room then turn around and there's a surprise 8 foot boulder.
 
synithium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd put in some fake grass/moss upstairs behind the rock, and add a chest with a red rupee by the tiny circular window.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, there were areas of Greenwich that had these massive granite outcroppings separating developed spaces.  They chipped those out in the 90s, built houses where they once stood.  It's too bad as they were aesthetic as could be.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like it. If they could have made a three story inside room that incorporated a natural climbing wall, that would have been even better.
 
wgb423
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All fun and games till your 8 year old suspects one of those might be a geode.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How much rain leeches in around those boulders?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'ang on a minute.
 
austerity101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This house strikes me as way too traditionally appointed for the rocks to make any sense.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Very nice. Seems cheap

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Yeah all those trees in Southern California seem safe.


Well, at least you know part of the house isn't flammable, you can just rebuild around the rocks for whatever reason.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's one heck of a flip.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know that place, drove past it while it was under construction. Always wondered how they integrated the rock into the house. And the driveway is a lot narrower than it looks here.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh, amateurs, needs more rocks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Overfed it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The rocks are just there to anchor the house during mudslide season.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well at least the rocks will be there when the wildfires come through.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's kinda neat, but jeebus, how much square footage are you giving up to useless decorative rocks?
 
usahole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: Do you want to trip and crack your skull open?
Because this is how you trip and crack your skull open.


Username...etc
 
Veloram
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just looking at those exterior photos is drying out my mouth. It's a beautiful house, cliffside notwithstanding.

Were those orange trees out back? Personal orange grove? That's kinda nifty. I'm bigger on pomegranates, but oranges are good.

If the "rock" interior looked more natural and not like it was ripped out of a zoo enclosure, I'd probably like it more. I like the idea of it, I guess.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like the last 3 or 4 pictures, which provide an aerial view of the path the small boulders the size of large boulders will take to smash the house the next time there is an atmospheric river.

Cool house, if the weather and fault lines remain perfectly stable for the next few decades.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I think it looks neat, but my word I would never want to live there. It's CA, so it's one minor quake away from those rocks moving and redecorating the house. Also as mentioned above, fires. Also, I'm kind of a neat freak, and my arse would scrubbing those rocks once every couple of weeks and that would just be a pain.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Do you want to trip and crack your skull open?
Because this is how you trip and crack your skull open.


Yeah, the granite staircases were a shiat choice. Spill a drop of water and end your day in traction.

/no pun intended
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, you could pay to have the boulders removed and build on the lot ... or ...
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like someone's Skyrim mod is glitching.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Builders just keep getting boulder.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember that episode of 'The Dick Van Dyke Show':
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I miss MTM
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This House Is Condemned
Youtube xOaOmsGAj4I
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopats: How much rain leeches in around those boulders?


I hear it never rains in Southern California
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Not gonna lie, I think it looks neat, but my word I would never want to live there. It's CA, so it's one minor quake away from those rocks moving and redecorating the house. Also as mentioned above, fires. Also, I'm kind of a neat freak, and my arse would scrubbing those rocks once every couple of weeks and that would just be a pain.


Where can you live that doesn't have danger, Ohio? East Palestine , Ohio?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't mean to alarm you, but it appears that somebody took a giant shist in your living room.
 
mossberg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
it is so irritating to see I could live anywhere other than miami and have a much nicer house for less $. Well, maybe except manhattan.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Were those rocks always in the house or were they put there later?  Does anybody have any original photos of the house without the rocks?
 
