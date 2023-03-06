 Skip to content
(The Sun)   'Holiday street race' goes horribly wrong for two flying Ferraris after the rubber leaves the pavement (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First LeClerk's engine dies, now this bullshiat

Sad couple of days to be a Tifosi
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gawsh. If only there were places for people with cars to race them safely.

If only.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So close to that pool, and yet so far.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Gawsh. If only there were places for people with cars to race them safely.

If only.


Especially in Italy.

F*ck 'em. I had an aunt killed by street racers. I hope they died in that fire.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both vehicles smoked up and it appeared the drivers were able to escape from the wreckage.

Bummer.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props to the fence builder for keeping the cars out of the pool - my guess is this is not the first time this has happened.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My thirst for Schadenfreude is slaked this morning
 
Sarien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morons and their Fiat shiatboxes.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that burning and no Italian Street Pizza; I am disappointed!
 
dkimball
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're doing it wrong
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dromaeosaur: Both vehicles smoked up and it appeared the drivers were able to escape from the wreckage.

Bummer.


Damn. I would have poured gasoline on them.

My aunt and uncle were crossing the street holding hands on a WALK signal and two douchebags came flying through the intersection. Uncle tried to pull her back as they blew through a red light but only hit her.
Luckily the sh*tbag who hit her is in Montana State Prison now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow they really seem to suck at driving looks like they had more money than skill. If they were pros at least one of them would have made it into the pool.
 
debug
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I missed the part where anything went horribly wrong.  Looks like it went exactly as physics tells us it would.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The blue F12 got some good hangtime, and like any proper Ferrari, then proceeded to burn to the ground. Well done good sirs/madams!

/ who are we kidding, we know who was driving
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sarien: Morons and their Fiat shiatboxes.


but enough about Chargers, Challengers and Ram.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like how the second car was like "Oh, is this where we turn?"
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Surprisingly, both motorists walked away from the accident with only minor injuries."

Thats a shame.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baka-san: First LeClerk's engine dies, now this bullshiat

Sad couple of days to be a Tifosi


And Saintz beaten by an Aston Martin. Driven by some old bloke who retired a few years ago.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
all I was chanting was "POOL, POOL, POOL"
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The flying Ferrari giveth, and the flying Ferrari taketh away.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bet that's a bummer man. Totally unavoidable. Oh well.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we eat the rich yet? No? But soon, though, right?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So close to that pool, and yet so far.


Methinks that wall was installed after an earlier all-over carwash incident.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Can we eat the rich yet? No? But soon, though, right?


Wait for them to finish cooking first
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LOL!
No pasta for you!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The two drivers are believed to be a Belgian national and a Dutch national.

You guys try driving that fast while getting a Dutch Rudder.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

question_dj: Gawsh. If only there were places for people with cars to race them safely.

If only.


Then they could recon the track before racing it.
 
