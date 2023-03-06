 Skip to content
(Channel 3000 Madison)   Man advertises for dates with billboard, using slogan "Wisconsin's #1 Eligible Bachelor?" Nope, no red flags there   (channel3000.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad for someone who only had 26 minutes to do it before he had to be at the gym.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Online court records show Siegfried had a restraining order put in place against him last year for a four-year period. A court also entered a default judgment in a disorderly conduct case involving the Town of Beloit late last year.

LOL
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the billboard doesn't work he could sign up for a talent show.
People Like Us. John Goodman in True Stories
Youtube t9a1JQi7G3k
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice creepy sunglasses, looks like he has some women chained in his basement and a few buried in the back yard. Did he jsut recently win the lottery and looking for a nice gold digger to drain his accounts?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why my billboard says, "Wisconsin's #2 Eligible Bachelor."  Chicks dig the mystery.
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Date me, I'm no good with money!"
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Howdy, fillies! Who wants to rub beer-guts with this here fine specimen?'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably best to get your OP now
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can just imagine the traits he is searching for in a woman...
 
eKonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is why my billboard says, "Wisconsin's #2 Eligible Bachelor."  Chicks dig the mystery.


Wait, that's you? Why were you running the billboard in New Hampshire?

/or more importantly, why didn't you ever call back?!?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Must have plow experience"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"You'd be surprised at how many pictures I'm getting," Siegfried said. "It's crazy. It's just like, oh, man, next, next, next, next, next."


Oh yeah dude, you're really in a position to be picky.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, uh, hate to break it to you bro but your dating woes might not be because of whatever reasons you think they are.

If your friends or family put up a billboard like this for you, that could make kind of a cute news story and maybe (long shot) someone would find it endearing and take a chance (in fact I think there was a woman in Massachusetts who had just that exact thing happen).

If you put up a billboard like this for yourself, that's a gigantic red flag.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But how many cheeses can he name?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ladies, I'd recommend a review of his browser history before even thinking about being in the same room as him.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

replacementcool: "You'd be surprised at how many pictures I'm getting," Siegfried said. "It's crazy. It's just like, oh, man, next, next, next, next, next."


Oh yeah dude, you're really in a position to be picky.


Robert maybe does not realize he is getting trolled, but at the same time is inadvertently disarming their attacks by being online incel levels of selective with his dating.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This guy has a lot of 'angry videos in his Silverado' energy
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is that what is known in the online dating world as an "athletic build"?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the criteria for most eligible bachelor in Wisconsin includes a heroic intake of liquor.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: 'Howdy, fillies! Who wants to rub beer-guts with this here fine specimen?'


"Lets bump uglies and see who scares the other the most."
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

replacementcool: "You'd be surprised at how many pictures I'm getting," Siegfried said. "It's crazy. It's just like, oh, man, next, next, next, next, next."


Oh yeah dude, you're really in a position to be picky.


How many are of actual women?
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Call or text?  What kind of idiot sets himself up for the incoming deluge of tomfoolery he's about to receive?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Not bad for someone who only had 26 minutes to do it before he had to be at the gym.


Came for a 26 minutes to the gym comment.

Leaving satisfied.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 504x273]

Yeah, uh, hate to break it to you bro but your dating woes might not be because of whatever reasons you think they are.

If your friends or family put up a billboard like this for you, that could make kind of a cute news story and maybe (long shot) someone would find it endearing and take a chance (in fact I think there was a woman in Massachusetts who had just that exact thing happen).

If you put up a billboard like this for yourself, that's a gigantic red flag.


This is why my online dating profile starts with the phrase "I will not stalk and murder you".  Let's people know right off the bat I'm trustworthy and definitely sane.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: This guy has a lot of 'angry videos in his Silverado' energy


Yep, the wraparound sunnies are a red flag in and of themselves.

Also, do eligible bachelors have to beg for company?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Online court records show Siegfried had a restraining order put in place against him last year for a four-year period. A court also entered a default judgment in a disorderly conduct case involving the Town of Beloit late last year.

LOL


In theory, he still could be the #1 eligible bachelor in Wisconsin, as we haven't seen either the eligibility rules or the competition.

Admittedly, his belt buckle seems to be load-bearing.

Still, I think we've all been fooled by products claiming to be Milwaukee's Best.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Ladies, I'd recommend a review of his browser history before even thinking about being in the same room as him.


Good news! It's completely empty, he must never use a computer!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Psychopusher: Not bad for someone who only had 26 minutes to do it before he had to be at the gym.

Came for a 26 minutes to the gym comment.

Leaving satisfied.


Still missing pic of white shoes BMW cocktail guy though...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The wedding was beautiful. I even cried.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Run.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Badafuco: Psychopusher: Not bad for someone who only had 26 minutes to do it before he had to be at the gym.

Came for a 26 minutes to the gym comment.

Leaving satisfied.

Still missing pic of white shoes BMW cocktail guy though...


Here ya go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Flowery Twats: Badafuco: Psychopusher: Not bad for someone who only had 26 minutes to do it before he had to be at the gym.

Came for a 26 minutes to the gym comment.

Leaving satisfied.

Still missing pic of white shoes BMW cocktail guy though...

Here ya go.

[Fark user image 400x598]


Much obliged :-)
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 minute ago  

too_amuzed: Is that what is known in the online dating world as an "athletic build"?


Muscular.
 
