(Slate)   We were promised that the golden age of streaming would bring us limitless choice, no commercials, and complete freedom to watch what we wanted when we wanted. But the corporations won in the end, and what we have now and are heading to is worse than what we had before   (slate.com) divider line
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The "corporations" were the ones who gave you the streaming services to start with.  The streaming services are corporations.  Were you expecting an artisan, handmade streaming service from a DIY collective?
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We produced too much stuff nobody watched and now the bill's come due."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.


DeathSantis is working on that.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ages age, subby. It's even implied by the article header.

The golden age of streaming was 2010-2018.

And until we see mandatory 1 or 2 year contracts, stop being lazy and apathetic and unsibscribe when you get bored with a service. FFS.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So turn off the teevee and spend time with friends and family.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.


Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: So turn off the teevee and spend time with friends and family.


Are out of your Farking mind?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just never stopped stealing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Basically if you think you might want to rewatch a show in 5 years, you should probably get it on Blu-Ray or something.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Ages age, subby. It's even implied by the article header.

The golden age of streaming was 2010-2018.

And until we see mandatory 1 or 2 year contracts, stop being lazy and apathetic and unsibscribe when you get bored with a service. FFS.


This is the thing. You can still hop easily.

Man do I love BSAB, get regular maxed out cable plans instead.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No surprise there... commercials galore, game shows show how stupid the country has become... dumped cable 2 weeks ago for a sizeable drop in the bill... can get movies on the 'net or buy them at discount stores.. meh.  RL is exciting enough...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.

Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone I'm a privileged white guy and politics doesn't affect me. I am very intelligent.


FTFY.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.


Heh, without reading any further comments I don't know that any comment will be better than this. Without really realizing it I've used my local library far more in the past year than I have since I was in school. Its so much more than books. I can get dvds, video games, music. And it's not even ancient stuff, I can get DVDs and Video Games as soon as they come out if I take the time to place a hold on it. Also I've discovered I just like going there when I need the world to shut up for a minute so I can think. Libraries are everything.
 
funzyr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Captain obvious.jpg
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pirating led to streaming, people proved that streaming was a viable business, everyone and their mother decided to create their own platform in order to get a cut of the action and thus fragmented the market, and now nobody has enough money to produce quality content with the exception of a few.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Crazy thing, but if you think the streaming services are worse than what we have before, you can switch to basic cable or an HD antenna
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I just never stopped stealing.

[Fark user image 800x450]


A coworker has been telling me that Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of his favorite shows.  I saw a few episodes on an airplane, then downloaded it after I got home.  He said "but it's on Netflix!"  I told him that then I'd have to subscribe to Netflix, and there's no guarantee that they wouldn't yoink the snow halfway through watching.
 
flh70
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I grew up in an area where we could only receive three tv stations OTA when the weather was good. This aint great but it sure beats that.

Now get off my damn lawn.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.


Even better, if they don't have what you want, they can get it for free through inter-library loan.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: HotWingConspiracy: I just never stopped stealing.

[Fark user image 800x450]

A coworker has been telling me that Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of his favorite shows.  I saw a few episodes on an airplane, then downloaded it after I got home.  He said "but it's on Netflix!"  I told him that then I'd have to subscribe to Netflix, and there's no guarantee that they wouldn't yoink the show halfway through watching.


FTFM
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No one promised you any such thing.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm at the point where most of my video entertainment comes from a handful of very carefully curated Youtubers (mostly historians), and a couple of Twitch channels associated with a nice little community of gamers.

We still sit down to watch stuff on Disney+ (and they haven't gotten Netflix pissy about me sharing my password with my mother across town) and Last of Us, and Pluto makes for decent background noise at times.  But the hyper-serialized nature of streaming TV just bores me now.  Almost everything is 50 minutes of building up to five minutes of action to create the next cliffhanger.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It isn't just the consumer getting hosed over. All of these companies are losing billions of dollars on their streaming platforms because the infrastructure to set them up was insane.

The simple thing would have been Netflix + Apple tv (for whatever amount extra). But nope. Apple felt the need to sink tens of billions into a streaming project so that they could own all the revenues to offset against their losses.

Oh well.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wxboy: Pirating led to streaming, people proved that streaming was a viable business, everyone and their mother decided to create their own platform in order to get a cut of the action and thus fragmented the market, and now nobody has enough money to produce quality content with the exception of a few.


I think you absolutely nailed it. The fragmented market is the source of most of my woes in regards to streaming. Also ads on a paid service. Wtf.
 
Thingster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Same model cable took, same model YouTube is now using, same model gaming is taking.

Get in cheap/free, get embedded in the experience, then up the price, increase adds, add micro transactions, add add-cost upgrades.

It was coming, people that pay attention all knew it was coming. It was just a matter of when it became enough for your typical user to notice enough to care - but by that point, the providers would all be using the same models making it not worth it to change services.

Pay for the devil you know.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dpcotta: wxboy: Pirating led to streaming, people proved that streaming was a viable business, everyone and their mother decided to create their own platform in order to get a cut of the action and thus fragmented the market, and now nobody has enough money to produce quality content with the exception of a few.

I think you absolutely nailed it. The fragmented market is the source of most of my woes in regards to streaming. Also ads on a paid service. Wtf.


Yeah, there definitely weren't any ads on previous paid services like cable
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The "corporations" were the ones who gave you the streaming services to start with.  The streaming services are corporations.  Were you expecting an artisan, handmade streaming service from a DIY collective?


Yeah, they started those businesses to get wealthy. We are so entitled we often just think everything is designed to serve us.

Love when people start finding out things for themselves.

Even Carnegie libraries were started for a reason.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll log on to Netflix, search for an hour and then turn it off.

I have a very short attention span.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Me circa 2000 to 2015

Fark user imageView Full Size

me circa 2015 to 2022 - the great reformation (attempt)

Fark user imageView Full Size

me circa 2023 to ? after discovering I would need 16 streaming services to watch anything
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Basically if you think you might want to rewatch a show in 5 years, you should probably get it on Blu-Ray or something.


Got leawo professionial and rip all your dvds and blue rays to .mp4.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flh70: I grew up in an area where we could only receive three tv stations OTA when the weather was good. This aint great but it sure beats that.

Now get off my damn lawn.


shiat, when I was in middle school I lived in a tiny town in the mountains of Colorado and we only got 2 stations

One of them was PBS
 
dpcotta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: dpcotta: wxboy: Pirating led to streaming, people proved that streaming was a viable business, everyone and their mother decided to create their own platform in order to get a cut of the action and thus fragmented the market, and now nobody has enough money to produce quality content with the exception of a few.

I think you absolutely nailed it. The fragmented market is the source of most of my woes in regards to streaming. Also ads on a paid service. Wtf.

Yeah, there definitely weren't any ads on previous paid services like cable


You were the chosen one! It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.

Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone I'm a privileged white guy and politics doesn't affect me. I am very intelligent.

FTFY.


Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.

Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone.


BEARS REPEATING AD INFINITUM
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People might have been less quick to toss their DVD players if they'd realized that nothing was immune from disappearing.

And some of us never had faith in the longevity of the streaming concept to begin with and never stopped buying DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K UHD media.

Unless you own it on physical media or have it downloaded to your own hard drive, someone can ALWAYS take it away from you if they wish.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.

Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone.

BEARS REPEATING AD INFINITUM


gtplanet.net
You two should cry more about it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: One of them was PBS


Hopefully you watched Monty Python and a few other good British shows.

It was where I was introduced to it. I remember. 6th or 7th grade. It came on in the early evenings. Then they moved it to Sunday nights at 10PM.

I was hooked.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: AntonChigger: Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.

Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone.

BEARS REPEATING AD INFINITUM

[gtplanet.net image 32x32]
You two should cry more about it.


This gif was supposed to accompany my post:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LOL! All of those morons out there who got rid of their physical media collections, thinking that everything will be always available 24/7. Little did they know that Disney isn't the only one who likes to "vault" stuff.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.


.....for now.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: NuclearPenguins: AntonChigger: Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.

Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone.

BEARS REPEATING AD INFINITUM

[gtplanet.net image 32x32]
You two should cry more about it.

This gif was supposed to accompany my post:
[Fark user image 498x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


No one cares.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: All of those morons out there who got rid of their physical media collections


not me. I just moved them to the garage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.

Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone.


I have often cheered the phrase "take it to the politics tab" but in this case, I'm calling "illegal shift, 5 yards, replay second down."

It's factually true that libraries are a great space for video entertainment. I watched Justified and Game of Thrones because of the Lawrence Public Library. 

It's also true that the Republican Party has gone after libraries in Florida, and that this is a precursor to what they're going to do in other places if that effort succeeds. 

This is not introducing a Trump fat joke into a thread about eating pizzas.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

Heh, without reading any further comments I don't know that any comment will be better than this. Without really realizing it I've used my local library far more in the past year than I have since I was in school. Its so much more than books. I can get dvds, video games, music. And it's not even ancient stuff, I can get DVDs and Video Games as soon as they come out if I take the time to place a hold on it. Also I've discovered I just like going there when I need the world to shut up for a minute so I can think. Libraries are everything.


I have four library cards in my wallet which give me borrowing privileges at 14 area libraries, not to mention access to two separate statewide interlibrary loan networks. Our kids learned archery through a program at a branch associated with a county park. I farking love libraries.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go outside, there is some crazy shiat out there!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: NuclearPenguins: NuclearPenguins: AntonChigger: Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: Glorious Golden Ass: libraries are still free.  With so little entertainment that's actually entertaining, I've been using my library more than ever.

DeathSantis is working on that.

Poltab is to the right.  Please leave the normal people not obsessed with politics 24/7 alone.

BEARS REPEATING AD INFINITUM

[gtplanet.net image 32x32]
You two should cry more about it.

This gif was supposed to accompany my post:
[Fark user image 498x258] [View Full Size image _x_]

No one cares.


Cry more. The tears of privileged whiners nourishes me.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flab: tsjonesosu: So turn off the teevee and spend time with friends and family.

Are out of your Farking mind?


WHAT NONSENSE IS THIS? DO YOU THINK THIS IS THE '80S?
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll never go back to spending an insane amount of money for TV like back in cable days.
Over the last couple years I have found I just don't "need" TV.
Books, walking, outdoor activities like disc golf, etc all take priority...
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you want to watch all the shows and don't mind waiting:

1) make a list of everything you want to see by streaming service
2) subscribe to one
3) watch everything on the list for that service
4) cancel and start on a new streaming service

All the entertainment, a fraction of the cost.  Plus you don't have to deal with the whole "so many things to watch I can't decide what to watch" thing.
 
