 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Where's the snow, yo?   (apnews.com) divider line
50
    More: Sad, Pacific Ocean, United States, New York City, New Jersey, England, Lake, Jet stream, City  
•       •       •

1773 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2023 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cmon out to southern california...
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you checked Lake Tahoe?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good thing about snow is that it helps the water supply.  Other than that, I'd be happy if I never saw the stuff again.

But if this is going to be anything like the DST thread, I imagine we'll be inundated with people who like sitting in the dark with a foot of snow outside their door.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who give a f*ck? We have shareholders to think of!

If you want more snow, have you considered lowering taxes to 0%?

That should do the trick.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: The only good thing about snow is that it helps the water supply.  Other than that, I'd be happy if I never saw the stuff again.

But if this is going to be anything like the DST thread, I imagine we'll be inundated with people who like sitting in the dark with a foot of snow outside their door.


I'll take it over a hurricane with a foot of water outside my door.

/We haven't lost power for more than a few hours in the past 15 years.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsylvania has dodged some bullets this year. The West and Midwest not so much.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is in Minneapolis. We may have had warmer than normal temps but it has not stopped the snow. We just got a few inches on top of everything else last night. You want snow? Come on up here!

/also, you can take it back with you
//the only thing 'magical' about snow is that it turns everything into a swamp once the temp gets above freezing
///you go from snow skiing to water skiing in your own backyard.
 
kcoombs69 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live near the CT shore and we've gotten maybe 6-12" this whole winter.  Gives me a good laugh to hear the old folks say how they loooove the warm winters we've been having cause they don't have to heat the house and in the same breath complain in the summer time how the mosquitos and ticks are out of hand.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: The only good thing about snow is that it helps the water supply.  Other than that, I'd be happy if I never saw the stuff again.

But if this is going to be anything like the DST thread, I imagine we'll be inundated with people who like sitting in the dark with a foot of snow outside their door.


As of March 1, the two largest reservoirs in Massachusetts are at 92.6% and 89%  capacity, respectively.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's snowing here right now. And it shouldn't be.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but some rich asshole made a lot of money though
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people up north just got dumped on

but here in CT i spent yesterday digging in the yard. it was 50ish and sunny but i dont recall a time where the ground wasnt still frozen solid at this time of year
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Official February snow total for my town in SW Ohio was 0.0".

The dick gnats are out of control and the bees and squirrels are all confused because it really seems like every week so far this year has had days in the 60s or 70s.  It's barely even hard frosted.

I knew Ohio was set to have some benefits from climate change for a while but dang.   We need frost to kill the damn bugs and cold temps to keep the squirrels from reaching the critical mass necessary for hive intelligence.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: The only good thing about snow is that it helps the water supply.  Other than that, I'd be happy if I never saw the stuff again.

But if this is going to be anything like the DST thread, I imagine we'll be inundated with people who like sitting in the dark with a foot of snow outside their door.


There are 5 months of the year I don't have to deal with wasps, mosquitos, horse flies, and ticks. And snow is pretty to look at. I declare it a fair trade.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All your snow is in southern California. Supply line issues. Blame COVID.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it. Hell it used to snow here in SC a lot more than it has recently. That said, SC snow is usually about an inch of sleet on the ground and ice coating everything. The older i get though the more i appreciate the lack of snow and ice in general. I lived in Colorado for 5 years and it snowed at the drop of a hat there. Trust me I got my fill of it then. Snow is magical to kids who if it snows enough get out of school for a few days. Not so much for adults who have things that need to be done.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Is It Going To Snow?
Youtube n-HBnsI_rtY
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been getting plenty of the white menace here in Michigan.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep voting Republican, but be surprised when things get worse.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neck of the woods.  Average snowfall for the season through February: 50 inches (total by the end of the snow season is 60)

Total snowfall THIS year?  12.

And other than the arctic blast at the end of December, none of the snow lasted longer than 1 day.

I like to go on snow hikes through the woods... couldn't even do it ONCE this year.  Really annoyed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, it was strange not getting any snow. But on the other hand, I have enjoyed getting outside more this winter.
It was also good that we shared our snow with the west coast, where they really needed the moisture.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent $400 for a season pass for the local ski 'hill' for my son. He's been 2 times this year. Not enough snow (or too much rain, take your pick). Last year I do that.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: Been getting plenty of the white menace here in Michigan.


I'm in Michigan, but not in the part that got all the snow. We've had a couple good dumps, but it's too warm and it doesn't stick around for more than a couple of days.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: The only good thing about snow is that it helps the water supply.  Other than that, I'd be happy if I never saw the stuff again.

But if this is going to be anything like the DST thread, I imagine we'll be inundated with people who like sitting in the dark with a foot of snow outside their door.


Living in New England, we don't really suffer natural disasters. The trade off is we get periodically terrible snowy winters.

It's a tradeoff that is far better than most realize.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: Great_Milenko: The only good thing about snow is that it helps the water supply.  Other than that, I'd be happy if I never saw the stuff again.

But if this is going to be anything like the DST thread, I imagine we'll be inundated with people who like sitting in the dark with a foot of snow outside their door.

As of March 1, the two largest reservoirs in Massachusetts are at 92.6% and 89%  capacity, respectively.


We've gotten a lot of rain this winter
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I spent $400 for a season pass for the local ski 'hill' for my son. He's been 2 times this year. Not enough snow (or too much rain, take your pick). Last year I do that.


The year you don't pay for it is the year we get blizzards 12 times in a season. Thank you for saving the day!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

synithium: The dick gnats are out of control


Is that an advanced case of swamp ass?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Haven't had a good multi day freeze the last few winters here in NC, much less any snow. The ticks are going to be awful this summer. Which is starting super early, already have flowers blooming in the garden a few weeks early.


/but keep rolling that coal
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Cmon out to southern california...


Seems it never rains in southern California
Seems I've often heard that kind of talk before
It never rains in California
But girl, don't they warn ya?
It snows, man, it snows
 
Cheron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not the snow that worries me but the insects. In Connecticut we had one night where the temperature dropped. Warm winter means more ticks and mosquitoes. Both are fond of spreading diseases.
 
The Brains
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Keep voting Republican, but be surprised when things get worse.


Because you know - only Republicans are keeping the entire world using billions of tons of fossil fuels each year...

Even in China. Chinese Republicans make China use coal not solar panels.

(I get that R's are evil, but this is a global issue)
 
synithium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: synithium: The dick gnats are out of control

Is that an advanced case of swamp ass?


Haha.  No they are mostly fungus gnats but there is a whole range of small flying insects that qualify as dick gnats.

Traditionally because they swarm around a dog's dick (or horse, or bull, or yours if you don't wash iat), but also because they are jerks.  It's wisdom handed down from my father so you're welcome.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Pennsylvania has dodged some bullets this year. The West and Midwest not so much.


For real.  Maybe early on this winter I had some doubts over driving conditions to get my kids, but otherwise, the roads have been good.  No multi-vehicle pileups on I-80 around Exits 78, 81, or 111.  My driveway still turned into a muddy mess, but a lot earlier than usual.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, in the before-times of the 70s and 80s, the you could go to the local sled hill almost any winter day and there'd be at least a few spots you could run down.

Last few years, at most five times a winter there's a big enough snowstorm to sled on, and it's worn away to the dirt a couple days after.

And now we're in March, where it usually started warming up. We've had two ice storms plus a blizzard in the past couple weeks, and it's supposed to snow multiple times this week.

/ Michigan's weather is famously variable
// Just not usually that variable
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, no snow no mo' fo' yo.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No snow means no coffee
USA in eyes of North Korean TV
Youtube t6qF5NU-ehU
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chicago has had 17.9 inches so far this winter, which would be the fifth lowest total since 1884. We'd need over two more inches before June to break out of the bottom ten. Of course, last winter was in the top quartile all time. Over time, that seems to be pretty normal. I spent some time searching for random years on this list, and it seems successive winters are in different columns more often than not. Except for the mid to late 70s, that is.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is not what you wanted? Well you sure didn't do much to stop it
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, no snow no mo' fo' yo.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Say that one more time!
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Climate change" means change.  This March is super-snowy, but December-February was maybe 1-2 storms more than nothing.  This isn't how winter is supposed to work.
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
La Nina did it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Greater Washington DC area checking.  Stuck in a "snow hole" again this year.  We've seen snowflakes four times and only one event was measurable.  Barely, about a quarter of an inch.  We can work with that though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would expect this from El Nino, but La Nina? Didn't think it worked that way.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

synithium: Official February snow total for my town in SW Ohio was 0.0".

The dick gnats are out of control and the bees and squirrels are all confused because it really seems like every week so far this year has had days in the 60s or 70s.  It's barely even hard frosted.

I knew Ohio was set to have some benefits from climate change for a while but dang.   We need frost to kill the damn bugs and cold temps to keep the squirrels from reaching the critical mass necessary for hive intelligence.


Are the gnats dickish, or is there a type of gnat I've never heard of?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like the lady who says "This isn't what I imagined for my children" in the FA. I don't even.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

synithium: Official February snow total for my town in SW Ohio was 0.0".

The dick gnats are out of control and the bees and squirrels are all confused because it really seems like every week so far this year has had days in the 60s or 70s.  It's barely even hard frosted.

I knew Ohio was set to have some benefits from climate change for a while but dang.   We need frost to kill the damn bugs and cold temps to keep the squirrels from reaching the critical mass necessary for hive intelligence.


Yup. We gad three days of actual cold on Christmas weekend and it's been smarch weather since then.

Akron has had a "trace" on snow.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're at 53" here in Cleveland, 10" under average, but that's only ~1" of rain equivalent and I assure you we've had many times that much rain this year. In fact if the 10" of rain we've had since January 1st had been snow instead this would have been a record year.
 
JimbobMcClan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Brains: Tyrone Slothrop: Keep voting Republican, but be surprised when things get worse.

Because you know - only Republicans are keeping the entire world using billions of tons of fossil fuels each year...

Even in China. Chinese Republicans make China use coal not solar panels.

(I get that R's are evil, but this is a global issue)


Ok, We'll use conservatives. Replace Republicans with the word Conservatives and now you can use it. There isn't a politically conservative group out there that isn't evil.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.