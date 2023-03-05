 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   *Knock knock* "Whos there?" *CHOMP*   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Male, LPGA, Reptile, Daytona Beach, Florida, Animal, Golf course, male alligator, Female  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chomp who?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candygram
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident happened around 9:42 p.m. at 1124 Champions Drive near a golf course off of LPGA Boulevard

Suddenly I am on the alligator's side.
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schnappy
Youtube rdiLng2o2Ag
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go ahead, Florida Man, answer the door with a pistol. All you're going to do is piss off Mongul.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Candygram.
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unicef
 
dbrunker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Alligator?  Based on the headline I was expecting a land shark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It's 'later gator' time muthafocka!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Chomp who?


"CHOMP YOU!"

*nom nom nom*
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was he wearing Izod?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Was he wearing Izod?


Yes and Crocs. It was a territorial dispute.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The resident opened the front door after hearing a noise, believing it was someone looking for his son. The alligator lunged and he was bitten in the upper thigh,"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Gator was hoping to snag a meal of franks and beans.
 
dababler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I came for pictures of chomp chomp from SMB and am leaving sad
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The alligator was just doing what alligators do: trying to pick up his Plenty of Fish date and getting the wrong house. 150 million years of evolution and they still can't figure out Waze.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All hail Offler!
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm only an iguana, ma'am.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is an Arby's, Gator.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gate-or evolved into door-or.
 
