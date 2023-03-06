 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The guy who promised Russian prisoners freedom if they survived 6 months as a human target is thinking that maybe it was all a setup   (bbc.com) divider line
30
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell ya what boys. Bring me Putin's head, and you have your freedom guaranteed.
~ Volodymyr Zelenskyy
.   President of Ukraine    .
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Wagner Group,
I heard Moscow called your mom fat.....
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Progozhin is either about to go down and he wants to take some folks with him or he is trying to set himself up to coup Putler.  I see defenestration in the future for many Russians regardless.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What if they [the Russian authorities] want to set us up, saying that we are scoundrels - and that's why they are not giving us ammunition, not giving us weapons, and not letting us replenish our personnel, including [recruiting] prisoners?"

Hey, Wagner Group, you're a private military company (aka mercenaries). People pay you money to fight their wars for them, but they still want you to bring your own ammo and guns, so you figure out on how to buy weapons and ammo and ship it to the front lines of this war!
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm getting Boris in flak jacket vibes. Anyone know where Boris was when this was taken?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use mercenaries as cannon fodder? Noooooo...
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone better tell this guy not to go into tall buildings with a lot of windows
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: [Fark user image 376x373]

I'm getting Boris in flak jacket vibes. Anyone know where Boris was when this was taken?


Also, someone should really tell him he dropped the binoculars like..5 minutes ago.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AM I allowed to be amused that this guy who is whining about a lack of ammo is posing in a tactical vest with at leat six 30-round magazines visible?  This schmuck who will never get within firing distance of the front lines?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no anyway.jpg
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meal Team 6, Moscow Chapter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Use mercenaries as cannon fodder? Noooooo...


Guns and bullets cost money; send in the Wagners! The dead coat nothing!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Let this be a lesson - when you follow evil, you get farked.  If you get set up in a trap, your partner(s) are probably evil.

Hopefully Pronghorn and Putin fight it out between themselves and they both deserve whatever they get.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation: Putin, a man who clearly is far better at managing propaganda than leading a war effort, decides to use propaganda to get himself out of a sticky situation.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mercenary killers afraid of being called scoundrels.  That's rich.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha. I hope they all die.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: [Fark user image image 376x373]

I'm getting Boris in flak jacket vibes. Anyone know where Boris was when this was taken?


Jeremy Clarkson playing army
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would actually be kind of genius of Putin to let Wagner collapse on the front & use that as an excuse to pull out of Ukraine.

Eliminate Prigozhin as the fall guy for this misbegotten adventure, consolidate power, blame Wagner for screwing up the Ukraine invasion despite it all being entirely Putin's fault. It's a very Russian way to tie it all up.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYT has an article today saying that some Wagner troops are fighting with trench shovels because they're out of ammunition. Wagner says they were promised ammo last month, but it never showed. My guess is Moscow is so low on supplies that the military proper has abandoned Wagner, and is in the process of consolidating in what they consider to be key areas like Donbas and Crimea.

Wagner is facing a real possibility of collapsing in Bakhmut, which would send shockwaves through the Russian offensive. If that occurs, they'll have to pull back to fortified positions (Dunbas and Crimea), which is why I think the Russian army has abandoned Wagner.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: NYT has an article today saying that some Wagner troops are fighting with trench shovels because they're out of ammunition. Wagner says they were promised ammo last month, but it never showed. My guess is Moscow is so low on supplies that the military proper has abandoned Wagner, and is in the process of consolidating in what they consider to be key areas like Donbas and Crimea.

Wagner is facing a real possibility of collapsing in Bakhmut, which would send shockwaves through the Russian offensive. If that occurs, they'll have to pull back to fortified positions (Dunbas and Crimea), which is why I think the Russian army has abandoned Wagner.


Only one minor flaw in that logic:

Bahkmut is in the Donetsk Oblast, which is part of the Donbas region: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bakhmut

So the Donbas isn't as fortified for the russians as you think
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ohnoanyway.jpg
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Private_Citizen: NYT has an article today saying that some Wagner troops are fighting with trench shovels because they're out of ammunition. Wagner says they were promised ammo last month, but it never showed. My guess is Moscow is so low on supplies that the military proper has abandoned Wagner, and is in the process of consolidating in what they consider to be key areas like Donbas and Crimea.

Wagner is facing a real possibility of collapsing in Bakhmut, which would send shockwaves through the Russian offensive. If that occurs, they'll have to pull back to fortified positions (Dunbas and Crimea), which is why I think the Russian army has abandoned Wagner.

Only one minor flaw in that logic:

Bahkmut is in the Donetsk Oblast, which is part of the Donbas region: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bakhmut

So the Donbas isn't as fortified for the russians as you think


Good point, and you're correct. Collapse in Bakhmut would likely signal an end to Russia's westward push and attempt to capture more of the Donbas region. They would be forced to consolidate their forces at the Eastern edge of the Donbas region. Which is why I think they've abandoned Wagner.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"An apparent rivalry between the mercenaries and the regular Russian army seems to have intensified in recent weeks"

Prigozhin, speaking from a desolate Cirith Ungol, declared that it had indeed been his shiny shirt, those Kremlin orcs had no to right to take it themselves, and all deserved to die for trying.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johndalek: someone better tell this guy not to go into tall buildings with a lot of windows


Or basements.  Or in the vicinity of tall buildings.  Or near bushes. Or....
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Meal Team 6, Moscow Chapter

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Spetznoms
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Progozhin is either about to go down and he wants to take some folks with him or he is trying to set himself up to coup Putler.  I see defenestration in the future for many Russians regardless.


2024, Orc scientists investigating unexplained human flocking behavior that caused multiple large groups to all fall out of the same window en masse, in hopes of determining which illegal Yankee bioweapon was used to cause it.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The dragon he created will eat him.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Meal Team 6, Moscow Chapter

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Is the guy in the pack rocking a piss?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johndalek: someone better tell this guy not to go into tall buildings with a lot of windows


To save money, Russian Coroners use reports with CoD already filled in.
 
