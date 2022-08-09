 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 376 of WW3. While Bakhmut remains the top story, Ukraine repels 95 Russian attacks in 5 areas. May we all be so lucky. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit I was wrong about the orc offensive. I had assumed the orc military 'leadership' would not be stupid enough tp try a general push at multiple points along the line of contact rather than one or two focused objectives. What the ever-loving fark are they teaching at Frunze these days?

Given they're under some prey intense pressure from he Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief to accomplish something resembling a 'win', and having ample evidence of the relative quality of russian soldiers compared to Ukraine's, I expected Gerasimov and Shoigu to concentrate their assets in an attempt to achieve local superiority in pursuit of a few high-political-value targets. They'd likely lose tons of men and materiel, but they at least had a chance of giving the Pernicious Pipsqueak some sort of 'victory'. This is not some esoteric bit of sooper-secret tactical genius, BTW. This is pretty fundamental to military operations.

But the orcs have not done anything like this. They've made multiple small assaults at mostly secondary targets all along roughly 1,500 kilometers of the line of contact. They've achieved almost nothing, and STILL lost tons of men and materiel. I've been waiting to see if these wasteful and poorly-managed attacks might be part of some deeper strategy, but there isn't any evidence for anything resembling a strategy. And they're burning through manpower and equipment at a catastrophic rate to achieve nothing much.

What's the military objective here? Even if the orcs have abandoned all the original goals for the not-a-war in favor of merely capturing Donbass, making nearly a hundred small-scale assaults at widely-scattered points on the front is making it that much harder to conquer the rest of Donetsk Oblast. The orcs lost the equivalent of an armored battalion trying to take Vulhedar, and the equivalent of three infantry brigades trying to capture Bakhmut. None of their other assaults have come as close to being effective as those failed operations. It's almost as if dividing your force into penny-packets for multiple uncoordinated attacks across a 1,500 Km front is a stupid idea.

What the fark are they teaching at Frunze these days?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: What's the military objective here?


To wear out Ukraine's rifle barrels and give the UA PTSD. Once that has been accomplished, then the real assault will begin.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Annnnnd.... nothing new to report in missile attacks. See that big gap developing on the right? The Orcs are badly behind schedule for a new launch. (OR maybe Ukraine didn't shoot any down and has a news blackout? Naaa, not nearly as likely; UKA knock down rate of cruise missiles has been pretty consistent.) Maybe the dribbles of Feb.17/Feb.19 were the last of their stockpile?  Maybe the Orcs discovered that half their stocks of old Soviet cruise missiles are missing or gutted by looters? Maybe their production lines for new ones suck?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Welcome back to a new week of updates. I want to give a shout out to Tracianne and FJwho are having some lousy hospital visits. We're all pulling for you. So with that. let's dive into the overnight war news reporting from the Kyiv Post and Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, March 6

From March 5th -  The Latest Situation in Bakhmut - Russian Encirclement 'Unlikely Soon' But Ukraine's Position Still Perilous

EXPLAINED: Why Russia's 155th Brigade is Reportedly Refusing to Carry Out Orders to Capture Vuhledar

OPINION: Time is Not on Putin's Side

OPINION: Zelensky's Lessons for Human Rights Advocacy

Russian Reservists Forced to Fight with Shovels, Amid Weapons and Ammo Shortage

Ukraine Says 13 Russian Drones Shot Down Overnight

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Visits Occupied Mariupol

US Defense Secretary: Bakhmut more of 'symbolic' than 'strategic' value.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on March 6 that the fall of Bakhmut would not be a significant setback for the Ukrainian military, Reuters reported.

Cabinet of Ministers appoints new NABU chief.
Semen Kryvonos, who currently serves as the head of the State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning, was appointed as the new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau by the Cabinet of Ministers on March 6.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk wins ATX Open final against Russian opponent.
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Russian tennis player Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 at the ATX Open final in Texas on March 5.

Media: UK, Germany to conduct joint NATO air policing exercises in Estonia.
U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, as cited by Sky News, called it a demonstration of NATO "unity" and said that the 300 Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel will be "undertaking a vital role, ensuring the security of Europe's skies and bolstering NATO's presence in eastern Europe."

UK Defense Ministry: Russia deploying 'vintage' tank models following heavy equipment losses.
According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's intelligence update on March 6, the Russian military has been deploying 60-year-old T-62 main battle tanks as a result of continued heavy equipment losses.

Air Force: 13 out of 15 Russian drones downed by Ukraine overnight.
Ukrainian air defense shot down 13 out of 15 Iranian drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television on March 6.

General Staff: Russia has lost 153,770 troops in Ukraine as of March 6.
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 6 that Russia had lost 153,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year. This number includes 650 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

ISW: Ukraine likely conducting limited tactical withdrawal in Bakhmut.
While Ukrainian forces are likely conducting a limited tactical withdrawal in Bakhmut, it is too early to tell if Ukraine is considering a complete withdrawal from the city, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

General Staff: Ukraine's military repels over 95 Russian attacks in 5 areas.
The attacks were repelled in Belohorivka and Nevsky in Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, and Zaliznyansk, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, and Ivanivskyi in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

Air defense downs 4 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
According to Governor Serhiy Lysak, soldiers from Ukraine's Southern Command "East" shot down the drones, adding that they were "probably Shahed," in reference to the Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia has repeatedly used to attack Ukraine.

Russian governor says 3 missiles shot down over Belgorod Oblast.
Three missiles were shot down over the city of Novy Oskol in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, according to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Ukraine creates National Corpus of the Crimean Tatar language.
Ukraine's Reintegration Ministry has announced the creation of the National Corpus of the Crimean Tatar language, a database of texts in Crimean Tatar for the purpose of language research, the ministry announced on its website.

Belarusian security services conduct searches in connection with partisan attack on Russian aircraft.
Belarus' security services are conducting raids and arresting individuals in connection with an explosion that occurred at an airfield near Minsk, believed to have been the work of Belarusian partisans, the Belarusian Viasna human rights organization reported on Telegram.

Aerial target identified over Kyiv Oblast, air defense at work.
The Kyiv Oblast military administration said on Telegram that Ukraine's air defenses were "operating" overnight on March 6 after an "aerial target" was identified over the area.

Mayor: 'Hundreds' of Russian soldiers may have been killed in Ukrainian strike on occupied Melitopol.
Exiled Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said in an interview on TV on March 5 that two powerful explosions were heard in the northern part of the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, possibly killing hundreds of Russian soldiers stationed in the city.

Ukrainian forces destroy military watchtower in Russia.
Kraken, a Ukrainian special forces unit, reported on March 5 that it had destroyed a Russian military watchtower in Bryansk Oblast with a kamikaze drone.

Ukraine war latest: Military Intelligence says Russia to run out of 'military tools' by end of spring

And that's your lot for today. Hug your friends and loved ones, do some good when you can, and grab a beverage and everyone try to help everyone else get through today.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Western media reports that Russian soldiers are somehow being 'forced' to fight with shovels due to some nebulous ammunition shortage are yet another example of the high morale among our troops and their desire to emulate President Vladimir Putin, Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said this morning in brief remarks at the Nizhny Novgorod Shovel Foundry. "As all know, in his childhood Putin once defeated an entire horde of Kamchatkan Land Squid using only a snow shovel, a feat which earned him a place in folklore as a spade-wielding defender of justice," Konashenkov said to a crowd of workers. "No true disciple of Putin's art of shovel-fu needs anything more to fight for Mother Russia!" At press time, a new conscript battalion was being formed and trained with the ancient military art of Amish Rake Fighting as strategic reinforcements.

* The announcement that Tasty Period will soon be producing locally-made Happy Meal Toys has raised fears of yet another copyright infringement lawsuit, which corporate headquarters has been quick to dispel. "This new line of kid-friendly meals complete with special prizes bears no resemblance to the original McDonalds "Happy Meal" and any legal claims are simply cultural bias," stated spokesperson Ronald McDonaldovitch. "Our new offering will be a uniquely Russian take on a global concept, and these "Tragedy Meals" will come with a six-piece Conscript McNugget Pack, our legendary Szechuan Sauce made with runoff from Moscow Central Hospital's burn unit, and a special toy made from unexploded ordnance from the Special Military Operation in Ukraine to please the kiddos." Shares in both Tasty Period and Moscow Central Hospital were up sharply in aftermarket trading.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction program Tsar Trek, titled 'Tomorrow is Yesterday' thrusts the Tsar Ship Suvrovov into harms' way as a drunken and hallucinating Chekov pilots the ship through a space-time distortion and into the past. Can the crew avoid changing history while lost in the fourteenth century? What will they steal in a time before washing machines existed? Can Mr. Spockula drink enough bathtub gin to pilot the ship back to the present day? Find out the answers to these questions and more, tonight at nine o'clock Moscow Time!
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GrogSmash2
How are things?

TraciAnne
Did you get sleep?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
mederu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Bakhmut Holds | Can Ukraine Counterattack?
Youtube nt-Fu9hEk4k

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
05 Mar: Russians Suffer a BRUTAL DEFEAT Near Avdiivka | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 0jLt-YtqVPA

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap on St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Father_Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BadCosmonaut: GrogSmash2
How are things?

TraciAnne
Did you get sleep?


why are you worried about Grog? his hatred will keep him warm and healthy for decades to come.
 
