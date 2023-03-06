 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   MA police get the jump on a man who had a loaded handgun in his possession while he was at a children's trampoline park   (wpri.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a loaded handgun almost all the time.  Sure, I'm not on probation nor a felon, but I don't see what the big deal is.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I have a loaded handgun almost all the time.  Sure, I'm not on probation nor a felon, but I don't see what the big deal is.


I feel sorry for you
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I have a loaded handgun almost all the time.  Sure, I'm not on probation nor a felon, but I don't see what the big deal is.


The gun is surrounded by children?!?!?!?!?!!?!?!? Dizzy children with concussions?!?!?!?!!??!!??!?!!?!?!?!?!?!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where did he think he was? Chuck E Cheese?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Screaming kids at a trampoline park? I can understand wanting to have a gun on hand...
 
