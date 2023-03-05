 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   California sheriff to residents: Please stop calling 911 on Jupiter and Venus. We can't even shoot that high   (ktvu.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got a clear night with stable air a few nights ago
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grass in California really is greener.
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You should still call 911 if Uranus is glowing.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So... what do they expect the cops to do? Go up and turn them off? Shoot them? Alert the President that the aliens have come? Launch the nukes? I just don't get it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know how you might shoot a planet, but I do know how to shoot the moon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Increase the light pollution. Problem solved.
 
