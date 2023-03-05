 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Cop City's on fire, yo   (foxnews.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Atlanta, Atlanta Police Department, State police, Georgia State University, Highway patrol, Police, City, Camping  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2023 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll
Youtube 0OBs6S1lW_Q
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Bloodhound gang- The roof is on fire (HQ sound)
Youtube ChmUC0OysoU
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Cool
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well that really escalated quickly
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fire - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown @ TOTP 1968
Youtube en1uwIzI3SE
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Public Enemy - Fight The Power (Official Music Video)
Youtube mmo3HFa2vjg
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ohnoanyway dot gif
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bring marshmallows.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know there's a rampant anti-cop bend to Fark but Christ.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the police go to war on you, things like this are fair game.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Sounds like it's been upgraded to "current".
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since December, at least 19 people have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in connection to protesting the training facility for Atlanta's police and fire department.

Are we sure they weren't just peacefully touring the forest? Maybe they were invited.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: I know there's a rampant anti-cop bend to Fark but Christ.

[i.redd.it image 518x385]


That peaceful nice guy shiat of our forebears is dead. It was beaten to death by several fist bumping cops, and strangled for several minutes while begging for its life. Purifying fire is all we have left.

Fark the police.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a shame.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
for many years we have seen people riot and loot and set towns on fire. of course law enforcement is going to use a big chunk of taxpayer money to train for mayhem. expect more of these killer kindergartens to sprout up across the USA. you know who to thank for it. it's not hard working tax paying types stirring the pot.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sleze: I know there's a rampant anti-cop bend to Fark but Christ.

[i.redd.it image 518x385]


Forgot to add this to my other reply to this comment.

Cops have a rampant anti-citizen bend, as evidenced by the locking in cages, beatings, harassment, and general shiatty behavior. They wanted an enemy, so now they got one.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread doesn't, and never did, stand a chance.
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: for many years we have seen people riot and loot and set towns on fire. of course law enforcement is going to use a big chunk of taxpayer money to train for mayhem. expect more of these killer kindergartens to sprout up across the USA. you know who to thank for it. it's not hard working tax paying types stirring the pot.


Is wholesale extrajudicial capital punishment considered stirring the pot?
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: for many years we have seen people riot and loot and set towns on fire. of course law enforcement is going to use a big chunk of taxpayer money to train for mayhem. expect more of these killer kindergartens to sprout up across the USA. you know who to thank for it. it's not hard working tax paying types stirring the pot.


Maybe if the police weren't allowed to abuse and kill with impunity people wouldn't be so pissed at them

And maybe if "hard working taxpayers"cared things would change
 
janzee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let The Fire Burn Official Trailer 1 (2013) - Documentary HD
Youtube -v5ZXAxTGHg
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ohio Players - Fire • TopPop
Youtube zqsYNc_M988
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Imagine if the British had treated the Colonists the way the police treat the public now.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Imagine if the British had treated the Colonists the way the police treat the public now.


Sh*t.

There might have been a war, huh?
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FLESH IS BURNING, NANANANA--NA-NA
Youtube mp8ltEVBV10
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmm, maybe killing that guy was a really dumb thing to do.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Hmm, maybe killing that guy was a really dumb thing to do.


Which one?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: sleze: I know there's a rampant anti-cop bend to Fark but Christ.

[i.redd.it image 518x385]

That peaceful nice guy shiat of our forebears is dead. It was beaten to death by several fist bumping cops, and strangled for several minutes while begging for its life. Purifying fire is all we have left.

Fark the police.


You support terrorism.  Full stop.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Imagine if the British had treated the Colonists the way the police treat the public now.


Happy Anniversary!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: WillJM8528: sleze: I know there's a rampant anti-cop bend to Fark but Christ.

[i.redd.it image 518x385]

That peaceful nice guy shiat of our forebears is dead. It was beaten to death by several fist bumping cops, and strangled for several minutes while begging for its life. Purifying fire is all we have left.

Fark the police.

You support terrorism.  Full stop.


No

He's AGAINST the police

Work on your reading comprehension
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now the cops can use the facility to train a worthwhile skill:  Firefighting.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good. F*ck the police.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: WillJM8528: sleze: I know there's a rampant anti-cop bend to Fark but Christ.

[i.redd.it image 518x385]

That peaceful nice guy shiat of our forebears is dead. It was beaten to death by several fist bumping cops, and strangled for several minutes while begging for its life. Purifying fire is all we have left.

Fark the police.

You support terrorism.  Full stop.


See, the problem you have is that I couldn't give a fark less that you think that. Invoking the word terrorism will not get me to back off of my position.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: WillJM8528: sleze: I know there's a rampant anti-cop bend to Fark but Christ.

[i.redd.it image 518x385]

That peaceful nice guy shiat of our forebears is dead. It was beaten to death by several fist bumping cops, and strangled for several minutes while begging for its life. Purifying fire is all we have left.

Fark the police.

You support terrorism.  Full stop.


So, how do you rubes split up the posting duties? You have a schedule or some sort of system based on who has what understanding of an issue? If the latter, it must be a very confusing calculus.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Since December, at least 19 people have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in connection to protesting the training facility for Atlanta's police and fire department.

Are we sure they weren't just peacefully touring the forest? Maybe they were invited.


I'm sure they were all lone wolves and nobody in their right mind would attach a political motivation to them.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Artists United Against Apartheid - Sun City
Youtube 9fR2r8Qlyyk

Ain't gonna play Cop City
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WillJM8528: BunchaRubes: WillJM8528: sleze: I know there's a rampant anti-cop bend to Fark but Christ.

[i.redd.it image 518x385]

That peaceful nice guy shiat of our forebears is dead. It was beaten to death by several fist bumping cops, and strangled for several minutes while begging for its life. Purifying fire is all we have left.

Fark the police.

You support terrorism.  Full stop.

See, the problem you have is that I couldn't give a fark less that you think that. Invoking the word terrorism will not get me to back off of my position.


Another mighty keyboard warrior that supports terrorism.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.