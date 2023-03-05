 Skip to content
 
(WWLP) Boobies Property owners propose topless cannabis dispensary, sadly not named Boobies and Doobies   (wwlp.com) divider line
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Tits and hits?

Edibles and incredibles?

Chronic and bionic?

Joints and points?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Funbags.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Jiggles and Giggles.

Jugs and Nugs.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Jugs and Nugs.


This right here
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hooters and hitters.

Bongs and bongos.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Doobie Sisters
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun bag dispensary.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigMax: Tits and hits?

Edibles and incredibles?

Chronic and bionic?

Joints and points?


Boobs and Blunts?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Smoking Hot
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Marijuana and breasts
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some Kind of Bust
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bag and sag
Chill and thrill
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nips and Clips
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Going to be a bit nippy in the winter.
 
focusthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kush and Tush?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Calm your tits & smoke some shiat
 
blackartemis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Strip Joint
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's in Whately, Massachusetts.

It'll be a horror show.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

palelizard: It's in Whately, Massachusetts.

It'll be a horror show.


hence, the pot.
 
Seequinn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nubs and Nugs
Buds and Buds
Shatter Shakers
Kush n Tush
Milk n Honey
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just want to get my weed. I don't want to have to wait while the pathetic, overweight middle-aged dude ahead of me tries to get the girls number or a lap dance
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Boobie Druthers
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wiggles and Giggles?
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Got nothing
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Honey, I'm wicked tired. Imma stop at the local Bong 'n Thong before headin' home. Love ya!"
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: Nips and Clips


That's the name of my proposed topless barber shop. Tag line: "a little off the top"
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Peaches & Herb
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess I am just too farking old. Seems silly.

I can barely look at cash register girls when they are wearing yoga pants less concealing than spray paint.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I just want to get my weed. I don't want to have to wait while the pathetic, overweight middle-aged dude ahead of me tries to get the girls number or a lap dance


Username checks out.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Desperation
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: The Boobie Druthers


I'm gonna have to get back for an ale
 
Halpha Blomega
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Blunts and Cu-


Oh.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

