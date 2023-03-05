 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   In a crushing blow to hikers, they're reminded to stay away from trees, unstable ground, and to watch for spores with ribbons and bells   (ktvu.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
as a regular hiker, that one was already pretty high on my list.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I maintain forest land.
One of the essential things on my list is staying away from falling wood.
Windy days. Stay inside.
Hunting season. Stay inside.
Just after a hard rain. Stay inside.
Yes the waterfalls are lovely after a rain.
But my main concern is how they flow, if at all during a drought.
And that is when I'm cleaning the sticks and collected aggregates out, anyway.
Standing dead tree?
Fire wood, but not on a windy day.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Boy scout's mom" is a very promising start, but then it took a dark turn.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Spelling spoor.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

my mum lives in rural France, and walks her dogs in the fields adjoining her property (with farmer's permission of course).  it's a pretty big area, and there's trees dotted all over.
I was visiting last week, and collected a load of firewood from the fields (also with etc).  And I sawed up a fallen oak branch that was too heavy to move.
And as I finished and walked away, for some reason I was thinking of those kids who died at a music festival when a tree branch (improperly maintained) fell on their tent.
The farmer's not great at maintaining hedges and fences etc, and there's no way he's assessing trees for safety.
And I looked back and there's a partly fallen branch tangled in this massive oak tree.

I'm gonna say something to my mum.   I wasn't going to, but I'm going to.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: "Boy scout's mom" is a very promising start, but then it took a dark turn.


Yeah.  Laying the wood to a boy scout's mom should end in ecstasy, not tragedy.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
this is exactly why my parents wouldn't spend a minute with us four kids. the 'rents both lived longed lives.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As a backpacker.... really gotta either assess a situation, or move at the faintest wtf. I've had this shiat happen and a little crack is me moving and looking up and around.

It's not paranoia when you're in the middle of Missouri or some other shiat place and everything is out to get you.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: "Boy scout's mom" is a very promising start, but then it took a dark turn.


Quitter.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hiking, not even once.

Hiking, when you want to be annoying like a cyclist, but less visible and less of an inconvenience to society.

Hiking, why not go for a walk where animals regularly shiat?

Hiking, because those walking sticks with the little compass glued to the top need to be sold to some idiot.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Hiking, not even once.

Hiking, when you want to be annoying like a cyclist, but less visible and less of an inconvenience to society.

Hiking, why not go for a walk where animals regularly shiat?

Hiking, because those walking sticks with the little compass glued to the top need to be sold to some idiot.


Meh. All those thing exist in the cities too, but the pee is more rank near apartment entrances. Now the trails just past Enumclaw changed me for the better.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Hiking, not even once.

Hiking, when you want to be annoying like a cyclist, but less visible and less of an inconvenience to society.

Hiking, why not go for a walk where animals regularly shiat?

Hiking, because those walking sticks with the little compass glued to the top need to be sold to some idiot.


Hiking because forests have cleaner air.

Hiking because scat means beautiful animals live in the area and you might see some.

Hiking because a lot of awesome flowers and berries and shiat are out there and not in the city.

Hiking because your feet have been naughty in a previous life or something and they need to be beaten against every goddamned rock and stone in Pennsylvania apparently.

Ok it's not all heath berries and friendly skunks, but nature is relaxing
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Hiking, not even once.

Hiking, when you want to be annoying like a cyclist, but less visible and less of an inconvenience to society.

Hiking, why not go for a walk where animals regularly shiat?

Hiking, because those walking sticks with the little compass glued to the top need to be sold to some idiot.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hiking, climbing, backpacking not for everyone.  If you are a city person, cool hope you live in a big city.
Me at the top of the tallest mountain the contiguous US.,14,505 feet tall and a20 mile hike.
There was a fire so that's all smoke in the valley
 
