(WCVB Boston)   Cape Cod Canal closed. Right whale out front should've told you   (wcvb.com) divider line
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of these days I really should go on a whale watch....
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been right whale, must've been the wrong time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigMax: Could have been right whale, must've been the wrong time.


must have took a wrong turn
I took a right move
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Right whales are called right whales, because whalers said they were the right whale to hunt.  That is until they discovered the sperm whale.  Sperm whales got their name, and I am not making this up, because when their brains decayed after a few days, they turned into a big liquid white glob that had the same color and texture as semen.  This white brain gunk was extremely valuable for industrial reasons, I can't recall what exactly, but I want to say candle production.  It would take days to process a whale, and by the time you worked your way to the brain cavity of a sperm whale, it would have transformed into the white mush that gave the species its name.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: BigMax: Could have been right whale, must've been the wrong time.

must have took a wrong turn
I took a right move


Must've been all that was left.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Right whales are called right whales, because whalers said they were the right whale to hunt.  That is until they discovered the sperm whale.  Sperm whales got their name, and I am not making this up, because when their brains decayed after a few days, they turned into a big liquid white glob that had the same color and texture as semen.  This white brain gunk was extremely valuable for industrial reasons, I can't recall what exactly, but I want to say candle production.  It would take days to process a whale, and by the time you worked your way to the brain cavity of a sperm whale, it would have transformed into the white mush that gave the species its name.


We've found Herman Melville's Fark account.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Sperm whales got their name, and I am not making this up, because when their brains decayed after a few days, they turned into a big liquid white glob that had the same color and texture as semen.


Yes, but what about

ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size


?
 
