(CNN)   CNN viewship increases, and it only took 13 minutes   (cnn.com) divider line
5
posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2023 at 1:05 AM



foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm impressed. Takes me twice that just to get to the gym.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Couldn't get away fast enough...
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The baby's name is Grey.

As in 50 Shades Of?
As in Grey's Anatomy?
Or just the colorless, featureless CNN worldview?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Came expecting a plane crash.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Came expecting a plane crash.


But enough about Wolf Blitzer...
 
