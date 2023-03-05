 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russian troops who've run out of ammo told by commanders to use 19th-century weapons for now. And by "weapons," they mean shovels   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
51
    More: Fail, Military reserve force, Russia, Military reserve, Russian forces, Combat, United Kingdom, Physics, late February  
51 Comments     (+0 »)
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
don't bring no 19th century shovel to a tractor fight!

/and dig up, stupids!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
writeups.orgView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good I hope they all die.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't bring a shovel to a pitchfork fight, moran.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd recommend this enhanced documentary for training but I don't think they'd appreciate the color scheme.

ssb.wiki.galleryView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We've run out of ploughshares?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guessing the training pamphlet was distributed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Commander: "Comrades! Please use shovels to kill Nazis!"
*Conscripts look at each other, then to commander, as he turns away*
Commander to assistant: "Send word to home base. Tell them I said *clonk* owwwww"
Assistant: "Tell them 'I said owww.' Da, tovarich."

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like how the article included a picture of snow shovels for helpful context. They reference the actual model number but couldn't grab a photo of the actual shovel from Wikipedia. Too much work, I guess?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I assume they're quality Mann Co shovels.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine War - "We're very lucky they're so fucking stupid"
Youtube -QuGNa3osg4
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: We've run out of ploughshares?


They've upgraded to disc tillers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so old that my father fought in the Marine Corps at Guadicanal in World War II. While there, he earned a Silver Star. He only showed it to me once, when I was a child. The citation was for "destruction of enemy material and personnel". Many years later, my mother told me how he actually got it. His rifle jammed while attacking an enemy position, so he dropped it, jumped into a trench full of Japanese, and killed his way from one end of it to the other in hand-to-hand combat, using a bayonet and a trenching shovel.

So don't disrespect the shovel.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Funny, if true. But this sounds too far-fetched to be anything else other than propaganda.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [writeups.org image 500x596]


That thing would actually be a much better weapon than the shovels that the Russians seem to be using.
 
darch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iToad: I am so old that my father fought in the Marine Corps at Guadicanal in World War II. While there, he earned a Silver Star. He only showed it to me once, when I was a child. The citation was for "destruction of enemy material and personnel". Many years later, my mother told me how he actually got it. His rifle jammed while attacking an enemy position, so he dropped it, jumped into a trench full of Japanese, and killed his way from one end of it to the other in hand-to-hand combat, using a bayonet and a trenching shovel.

So don't disrespect the shovel.


Jesus dude.

No disrespect to the shovel.

ALL respect to your dad.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iToad: I am so old that my father fought in the Marine Corps at Guadicanal in World War II. While there, he earned a Silver Star. He only showed it to me once, when I was a child. The citation was for "destruction of enemy material and personnel". Many years later, my mother told me how he actually got it. His rifle jammed while attacking an enemy position, so he dropped it, jumped into a trench full of Japanese, and killed his way from one end of it to the other in hand-to-hand combat, using a bayonet and a trenching shovel.

So don't disrespect the shovel.


Yeah that will work if you are part of a team that includes guys with working firearms, and if you are already up to the trench.  Fighting your way to the trench, when all anyone on your team has is shovels, does not work so well.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size

/ apparently a plethora of shoulder launched entrenching tools exist
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/spoliers:it is after a zombie apocalypse, the main character is highly delusional and doesn't realize it happened
//shovel girl was tending to the garden and her boyfriend turned into a zombie, tried to kill her, she beheaded him with the shovel in self defense

//oh yeah, manga is read right to left
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They have shovels.

*sigh* ok. Drop rifles, pick up claw hammers.
 
The Lurker at Your Threshold
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They have shovels.

*sigh* ok. Drop rifles, pick up claw hammers.


I hope you sharpened the cream cheese spreader.

/"Can I have a gun?"  ".....No."  "Okay, I'll use this brick."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I like how the article included a picture of snow shovels for helpful context. They reference the actual model number but couldn't grab a photo of the actual shovel from Wikipedia. Too much work, I guess?


This is the shovel in question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [writeups.org image 500x596]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: SoupGuru: I like how the article included a picture of snow shovels for helpful context. They reference the actual model number but couldn't grab a photo of the actual shovel from Wikipedia. Too much work, I guess?

This is the shovel in question.

[Fark user image 800x523]


A slightly longer point-ed stick would be a better weapon.
 
cefm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
classicdb.chView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: SoupGuru: I like how the article included a picture of snow shovels for helpful context. They reference the actual model number but couldn't grab a photo of the actual shovel from Wikipedia. Too much work, I guess?

This is the shovel in question.

[Fark user image image 800x523]


This is the shovel in question in action

russomilitare.comView Full Size

en.defence-ua.comView Full Size

en.defence-ua.comView Full Size

worldanvil.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Entrenching Shovels are one of those things that you might not expect to be quite as....useful / deadly as they actually are.

I wasn't surprised to see that the shovel in question was (read: known as in certain circles) a Spetsnaz shovel.

/ at close range... a trained person can really do damage with one
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shovels to a HIMARS battle?

Huh... I didn't see that coming.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The shovel is a 20th century weapon as it was used in WWI as a weapon.
 
dywed88
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iToad: I am so old that my father fought in the Marine Corps at Guadicanal in World War II. While there, he earned a Silver Star. He only showed it to me once, when I was a child. The citation was for "destruction of enemy material and personnel". Many years later, my mother told me how he actually got it. His rifle jammed while attacking an enemy position, so he dropped it, jumped into a trench full of Japanese, and killed his way from one end of it to the other in hand-to-hand combat, using a bayonet and a trenching shovel.

So don't disrespect the shovel.


Entrenching shovels are quite good melee weapons, the Germans were quite famous for the use of them in WWI.

Two big problems with what is described in TFA:

1) That was a sort of backup thing or in specific circumstances (such as the close confines of a trench where a rifle was too long and unwieldy), not as your primary weapon
2) That was when bolt action rifles were the norm, now with much shorter shorter assault rifles with thirty rounds of automatic fire on tape, its utility is much lower.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 320x180]


That's like a skull fracture level hit to the noggin
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: hugram: [Fark user image image 320x180]

That's like a skull fracture level hit to the noggin


Fun fact: the shovel girl incident occurred in Springfield OH, location of today's Norfolk Southern derailment

https://youtu.be/EBRbAi6Fs6M

The metallic *klonk* is terrible, yet satisfying
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x219]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Halligan Forceable Entry Bar. Tend to be used by fire fighters.

/ that bit at the top is not sticking up, but towards you
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 640x755]


He can haz brefficks.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: SoupGuru: I like how the article included a picture of snow shovels for helpful context. They reference the actual model number but couldn't grab a photo of the actual shovel from Wikipedia. Too much work, I guess?

This is the shovel in question.

[Fark user image image 800x523]


It's not a shovel, it's an entrenching tool

They're actually pretty badass...sharpened down one side so you can use it as an axe.  Spetsnaz troops were trained in hand to hand with them, including throwing it like an axe.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I like how the article included a picture of snow shovels for helpful context. They reference the actual model number but couldn't grab a photo of the actual shovel from Wikipedia. Too much work, I guess?


Yeah, I was peeved over the same thing. The MPL-50 is basically our entrenching tool except that it doesn't fold.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also this might be propaganda, but the BBC also is reporting this.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scanman61: Gordon Bennett: SoupGuru: I like how the article included a picture of snow shovels for helpful context. They reference the actual model number but couldn't grab a photo of the actual shovel from Wikipedia. Too much work, I guess?

This is the shovel in question.

[Fark user image image 800x523]

It's not a shovel, it's an entrenching tool

They're actually pretty badass...sharpened down one side so you can use it as an axe.  Spetsnaz troops were trained in hand to hand with them, including throwing it like an axe.


should've been trained not follow orders to fly directly into heavy AA fire after the first few planes trying the same thing exploded.
 
