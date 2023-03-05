 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   K9 on the loose gives conflicting, confusing barks while biting three random strangers and gets stabbed   (news4jax.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"So, you know, something must have happened to confuse the dog."

Victim blaming incoming.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Usually, these dogs, these police K-9s are super well trained. You know, very, very professional dogs"

Say hello to Florida Dog.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "So, you know, something must have happened to confuse the dog."

Victim blaming incoming.


Well, odds are they arrested the guy who stabbed the dog in self defense. Or just killed him for "assaulting an officer" and didn't bother with the arrest.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs aren't weapons and police are terrible for training them and using them as such. Police' reckless failure to secure their dog is the humans failure alone.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the German Shepherd thought he was a chihuahua for they day.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: edmo: "So, you know, something must have happened to confuse the dog."

Victim blaming incoming.

Well, odds are they arrested the guy who stabbed the dog in self defense. Or just killed him for "assaulting an officer" and didn't bother with the arrest.


Yup. Police dogs are supposed to be trained. A police department using a vicious one as a weapon is not likely to be professional in their other responsibilities either.
No way the guy who defended himself against the dog lives. "Suicide" in a holding cell is my bet.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All three people were taken to area medical facilities to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
...
Police said they learned that the dog was a police service dog owned by JSO and that the K-9 was able to get free from the fenced area where he is kenneled.  "JSO will continue to review this incident administratively in an effort to ascertain further details leading up to three citizens and one of its K9s being injured," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday night.


I've been bitten by a dog. It was just someone else's pet and probably half the weight of a police dog.  Certainly less powerful.  It got one, not full-strength bite in on me as I managed to react and avoid a direct hit.  Even then, it still felt like someone slashing me with a razor.  I cannot imagine what kind of damage a stressed-out, trained police dog can do.  I'm picturing these people with hands or forearms just kinda shredded.

Even if it's not that, I hope the city is covering whatever exorbitant emergency room fees these people are going to rack up.  I assume that's a low four-figure treatment, depending on how bad it was.  I wonder if they started them on rabies vaccines or if they figured out it was a police dog quick enough to save them that cost.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Even if it's not that, I hope the city is covering whatever exorbitant emergency room fees these people are going to rack up.  I assume that's a low four-figure treatment, depending on how bad it was.  I wonder if they started them on rabies vaccines or if they figured out it was a police dog quick enough to save them that cost.


When cops shoot innocent bystanders, they don't cover a penny. Can't see any reason to expect this situation will be different.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog just wanted to get home to his family.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: The dog just wanted to get home to his family.


He was  two days from retirement
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copper, SIC BALLS!
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: Dogs aren't weapons


Disagrees:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
SIGSW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: Dogs aren't weapons and police are terrible for training them and using them as such. Police' reckless failure to secure their dog is the humans failure alone.


seriously. it sucks but when they are deputized in a legal sense, these farks have now made it so acab includes dogs. the most amenable group of creatures
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: All three people were taken to area medical facilities to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
...
Police said they learned that the dog was a police service dog owned by JSO and that the K-9 was able to get free from the fenced area where he is kenneled.  "JSO will continue to review this incident administratively in an effort to ascertain further details leading up to three citizens and one of its K9s being injured," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday night.


I've been bitten by a dog. It was just someone else's pet and probably half the weight of a police dog.  Certainly less powerful.  It got one, not full-strength bite in on me as I managed to react and avoid a direct hit.  Even then, it still felt like someone slashing me with a razor.  I cannot imagine what kind of damage a stressed-out, trained police dog can do.  I'm picturing these people with hands or forearms just kinda shredded.

Even if it's not that, I hope the city is covering whatever exorbitant emergency room fees these people are going to rack up.  I assume that's a low four-figure treatment, depending on how bad it was.  I wonder if they started them on rabies vaccines or if they figured out it was a police dog quick enough to save them that cost.


fnordfocus: edmo: "So, you know, something must have happened to confuse the dog."

Victim blaming incoming.

Well, odds are they arrested the guy who stabbed the dog in self defense. Or just killed him for "assaulting an officer" and didn't bother with the arrest.


As far as police department accountability goes, JSO is about in the middle.  They probably won't pay for dog bite damage unless you make a lot of noise. However, they don't really have a track record of really crazy cowboy shiat.

They do get into a lot of wild chases and shootings (one that recently ended with a K9 getting accidentally shot by JSO, but the dog recovered) but that's partly because we have a lot of wild people here who are totally farking insane.  Also, the geography and general lack of traffic in Jax means that you can easily get up to 100+ mph on the highway with no problem.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Armando Iannucci Shows - Racist Police Horses
Youtube KdvVpijAsiE
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SIGSW: firefly212: Dogs aren't weapons and police are terrible for training them and using them as such. Police' reckless failure to secure their dog is the humans failure alone.

seriously. it sucks but when they are deputized in a legal sense, these farks have now made it so acab includes dogs. the most amenable group of creatures


Attack dogs are the opposite of kind creatures.  Kinda the point of all that training. They're worse than wolves, and as we all know wolves are the sharks of the forest.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khatores: As far as police department accountability goes, JSO is about in the middle.  They probably won't pay for dog bite damage unless you make a lot of noise. However, they don't really have a track record of really crazy cowboy shiat.


Is there any department in the US that doesn't still arrest people they "accidentally" shoot on bullshiat charges so they can generously drop the charges later in exchange for a signed NDA and agreement not to sue?
 
scanman61
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

invictus2: PirateKing: The dog just wanted to get home to his family.

He was  two days from retirement


Too old for this shiat?
 
scanman61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fano: Copper, SIC BALLS!


"NIXON!"


/for the Hunter Thompson fans
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the Sherriff's office isn't liable to be sued for injuries and mental stress?
 
scanman61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Badafuco: So the Sherriff's office isn't liable to be sued for injuries and mental stress?


No, but the dog will retire on a full disability pension.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The JSO is going to get sued.
The JSO is going to get sued.
The JSO is going to get sued.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, Florida Police Department, guess how we know your LEO have been abusing the police dogs?

Police departments should NOT be allowed any animals - ever!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Because HE GETS RESULTS, YOU STUPID CHIEF!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: "So, you know, something must have happened to confuse the dog."

Victim blaming incoming.


No...a dog is just a dog, even a police dog. Police dogs are trained to be specifically bonded to their trainer, so they won't respond to commands even from other cops--that's part of how they are trained. So the dog got loose, got lost, and was in a strange place looking for the one human it was trained to trust, and not finding him.

There were lots of well-meaning people trying to catch it; and police dogs are trained to see other humans approaching as threats. When ANY frightened dog is approached by a stranger, it's going to either fight or flee, and police dogs are trained to fight, and fight in very devastating ways.

There's blame, all right, but it doesn't attach to the dog or to the well-meaning people trying to catch a frightened dog. (Except insofar as never try to catch any scared dog without a catch pole, but people usually don't think of that.) Whoever was responsible for the dog getting loose should be dropped into a random neighborhood in Iraq and left to find his way home.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

invictus2: PirateKing: The dog just wanted to get home to his family.

He was  two days from retirement


I'm too young to be too old for this shirt.

(Multi punnable. Thanks for the opportunity, Fark Filter! :)
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: khatores: As far as police department accountability goes, JSO is about in the middle.  They probably won't pay for dog bite damage unless you make a lot of noise. However, they don't really have a track record of really crazy cowboy shiat.

Is there any department in the US that doesn't still arrest people they "accidentally" shoot on bullshiat charges so they can generously drop the charges later in exchange for a signed NDA and agreement not to sue?


The short answer is I don't know.

I assume there's some bullshiat that goes on, and I've heard of such...but I haven't actually experienced it myself, because I assume there's a double standard. But unless I experience something directly, I don't want to say something did happen, because there's always another side to the story and people make things up or exaggerate details.

The only time I saw JSO acting in a way I thought was a little off was back in the mid-2000s, I was driving with some friends late at night and I went around a curve sort of fast (but not unusually so) and passed a police car.  He turned around and stopped us.

My car just looked like a normal vehicle. The cop who came to the window looked in with his flashlight at the passengers (this is not out of the ordinary for a full vehicle) and said something like, "Man, you're not running like a child sex ring or something here are you?"  Everyone else in the car was Asian. I really didn't take that too well.

Then he said, "Reason I stopped you, seemed like you were taking that corner a little hot there." He asked for my ID, looked at it, then said we could go and that was the end of it. However, I did get his name and reported his snarky comment. I didn't follow up to see what happened. I mostly just wanted him to get a slap on the wrist and some diversity training. For all I know, he might be selling yard birdbaths. Hopefully he just learned not to be a jerk.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: All three people were taken to area medical facilities to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
...
Police said they learned that the dog was a police service dog owned by JSO and that the K-9 was able to get free from the fenced area where he is kenneled.  "JSO will continue to review this incident administratively in an effort to ascertain further details leading up to three citizens and one of its K9s being injured," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday night.


I've been bitten by a dog. It was just someone else's pet and probably half the weight of a police dog.  Certainly less powerful.  It got one, not full-strength bite in on me as I managed to react and avoid a direct hit.  Even then, it still felt like someone slashing me with a razor.  I cannot imagine what kind of damage a stressed-out, trained police dog can do.  I'm picturing these people with hands or forearms just kinda shredded.

Even if it's not that, I hope the city is covering whatever exorbitant emergency room fees these people are going to rack up.  I assume that's a low four-figure treatment, depending on how bad it was.  I wonder if they started them on rabies vaccines or if they figured out it was a police dog quick enough to save them that cost.


THIS
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whosa good boy! Not you! Nuh uh.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All dogs go to heaven suspended with treats.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.