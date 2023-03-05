 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Guy who believes Hitler went to heaven looking to take over the Lutheran church   (yahoo.com) divider line
53
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How do you stop a conservative space from becoming a fascist one?

<they'rethesamepicture.jpg>
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah. Missouri Synod. No surprises there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The only people they believe don't go to heaven are the ones trying to heal the sick and feed the poor like Jesus commanded.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lutheran?

Get the Lutefash
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mahler's role the rise of Lutheran fascism - or what it dubs "Lutefash."

Oh god, no, not again . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ah. Missouri Synod. No surprises there.


Refugee here, so yeah.  I'd could tell you shiat that'd turn you white.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I've been disheartened in recent weeks to encounter posts from LCMS Lutherans expressing admiration for Nazi Germany," tweeted Rev. Chrisopher Neuendorf, an LCMS hardliner from North Dakota.
"I had always thought the neo-Nazi menace was largely a fantasy concocted by Communists... to justify extreme measures against the Right," he added. "Turns out there are at least some who are... exactly what the Communists need them to be "

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Richard Freckle: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ah. Missouri Synod. No surprises there.

Refugee here, so yeah.  I'd could tell you shiat that'd turn you white.


You are one of the first people I hand captured weapons to if anything hits a fan
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Corey Mahler - a white nationalist who has sought to transform the Lutheran Church into a bastion for young fascists - was removed from church grounds for causing what his pastor called 'harm and division to the body of Christ'.

harm and division to the body of Christ isn't illegal.  couldn't see from rapid scan of article whether he was actually arrested.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Richard Freckle: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ah. Missouri Synod. No surprises there.

Refugee here, so yeah.  I'd could tell you shiat that'd turn you white.


I've lived in the Deep South my entire life. Had to go to St. Louis on a business trip. Driving through the bootheel creeped me the fark out.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The church's struggle is increasingly common in our extremist age: How do you stop a conservative space from becoming a fascist one?

In modern America? I don't think you do. They took over conservatism quite some time ago, and are working on everything else.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup, I was raised WELS.  Not quite Missouri, but close enough that it doesn't make a difference.  They all vote the same.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stopped going to church in the early 90s but my K-7th education was in a LCMS school from 1979-1987. My perception is that this church was much more moderate back then, but maybe I don't remember accurately.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: couldn't see from rapid scan of article whether he was actually arrested.


If he were on the grounds legally before he went all psycho-doodle, and they removed him with little incident, he would not have committed trespass.  Only if he had actively resisted or tried to return would there be charges.  If you come into my house with my consent, I can't revoke that consent without giving you a chance to leave; only if you refuse can I call the cops
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Hitler did go to Heaven, as far as we know. Hitler said as late as 1941 that he was a good Catholic. All he needed to do was repent, and that's between him and God. Heaven is basically full of Ned Flanders types and mass murderers who repented, all of them blasting their hi-fis and saying "Blow me! I'm forgiven!"

// And they cook fish in the microwave.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: But Hitler did go to Heaven, as far as we know. Hitler said as late as 1941 that he was a good Catholic. All he needed to do was repent, and that's between him and God. Heaven is basically full of Ned Flanders types and mass murderers who repented, all of them blasting their hi-fis and saying "Blow me! I'm forgiven!"

// And they cook fish in the microwave.


A. Hitler was Jewish. Unless he went through all sorts of religious rituals to become Catholic he died Jewish. TTBOMK the Jewish religion does not have the Heaven / Hell thing going on as Catholics do.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looking to take over the Lutheran church

Did he bring a covered dish?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Corey Mahler - a white nationalist who has sought to transform the Lutheran Church into a bastion for young fascists - was removed from church grounds for causing what his pastor called 'harm and division to the body of Christ'.

harm and division to the body of Christ isn't illegal.  couldn't see from rapid scan of article whether he was actually arrested.


Removal from church grounds would be a simple trespass call if he didn't leave when asked to - you don't need anything more than that.  And churches often get a bit better service with that sort of thing than your average rando, especially with the current climate of "Let's shoot the shiat out of churches we don't like!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harrison insisted that LCMS churches "categorically reject the horrible and racist teachings of the so-called 'alt-right'," and that the punishment for those that refuse to renounce its ideology "must be excommunication."

The LCMS is a bastion for conservative Christians. It takes an activist role against reproductive rights, condemns gay marriage, and does not allow women pastors.

Uh...bro. News flash. A lot of your denomination's positions are the so-called alt-right's positions.  You can't be all like "gehys are icky and women are incubators, but for real y'all, no racism" and then act surprised that the gay-hating, women-controlling, racists have decided that two out of three is good enough for them for now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ah. Missouri Synod. No surprises there.

Refugee here, so yeah.  I'd could tell you shiat that'd turn you white.


But, I'm already white...
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ken Russell was a visionary

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: mofa: But Hitler did go to Heaven, as far as we know. Hitler said as late as 1941 that he was a good Catholic. All he needed to do was repent, and that's between him and God. Heaven is basically full of Ned Flanders types and mass murderers who repented, all of them blasting their hi-fis and saying "Blow me! I'm forgiven!"

// And they cook fish in the microwave.

A. Hitler was Jewish. Unless he went through all sorts of religious rituals to become Catholic he died Jewish. TTBOMK the Jewish religion does not have the Heaven / Hell thing going on as Catholics do.


He was literally raised an Austrian Catholic.  Not that he was particularly devout about it, he was quick enough to claim membership in the protestant side of racism when that was convenient.  From what people say who were actually around him, he was a lapsed Christian and didn't particularly give a shiat at all about it barring public stuff for image purposes
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus answered, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

so that would translate to everyone goes to Heaven and then meet Jesus.
some then go to the Father.
but i guess some are met with "where do you think you're going?"
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this part of the plot to Far Cry 5?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: A. Hitler was Jewish. Unless he went through all sorts of religious rituals to become Catholic he died Jewish. TTBOMK the Jewish religion does not have the Heaven / Hell thing going on as Catholics do.


This enraged his father, who punished him severely:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: He was literally raised an Austrian Catholic.  Not that he was particularly devout about it


Even they've got their rules.

Mostly he thought religion was a salve for the poor and the helpless, which it pretty much is.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, the good news is that Hitler didn't go to heaven.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mofa: But Hitler did go to Heaven, as far as we know. Hitler said as late as 1941 that he was a good Catholic. All he needed to do was repent, and that's between him and God. Heaven is basically full of Ned Flanders types and mass murderers who repented, all of them blasting their hi-fis and saying "Blow me! I'm forgiven!"

// And they cook fish in the microwave.


This.

According to the Christian faith, all you have to do is be repentant and confess your sins and you get into heaven. That's why they have deathbed confessions and give last rights. So long as he did those two things before he died, he's in. To say otherwise is to say the Christian faith is wrong. Whether it's right or wrong isn't the point though, if you believe in the bible and Christianity, then you must believe he could very well be in heaven.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And??  And??
Submitter left us hanging with the headline wording
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lady J: Corey Mahler - a white nationalist who has sought to transform the Lutheran Church into a bastion for young fascists - was removed from church grounds for causing what his pastor called 'harm and division to the body of Christ'.

harm and division to the body of Christ isn't illegal.  couldn't see from rapid scan of article whether he was actually arrested.

Removal from church grounds would be a simple trespass call if he didn't leave when asked to - you don't need anything more than that.  And churches often get a bit better service with that sort of thing than your average rando, especially with the current climate of "Let's shoot the shiat out of churches we don't like!"


right... so the cops didn't write 'harm and division to the body of Christ' on the incident report
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is equally likely that Hitler went to Heaven, Hell, or nowhere.
 
The Lurker at Your Threshold
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nobody goes to heaven nor hell because fairy tales aren't reality.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lady J: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lady J: Corey Mahler - a white nationalist who has sought to transform the Lutheran Church into a bastion for young fascists - was removed from church grounds for causing what his pastor called 'harm and division to the body of Christ'.

harm and division to the body of Christ isn't illegal.  couldn't see from rapid scan of article whether he was actually arrested.

Removal from church grounds would be a simple trespass call if he didn't leave when asked to - you don't need anything more than that.  And churches often get a bit better service with that sort of thing than your average rando, especially with the current climate of "Let's shoot the shiat out of churches we don't like!"

right... so the cops didn't write 'harm and division to the body of Christ' on the incident report


Nope, but it could well be the proximate cause of the church desiring his removal.  They're pretty much playing technically correct here
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I stopped going to church in the early 90s but my K-7th education was in a LCMS school from 1979-1987. My perception is that this church was much more moderate back then, but maybe I don't remember accurately.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not that much of a stretch, Martin Luther was pretty damn anti-Semitic

/white NatCs in the Lutheran church I mean, not the Hitler going to heaven part
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a MAGAt try to sell me an autographed picture of Adolph Hitler today at a yard sale, in a postal tube mailed from Dresden in 1941. Authentic or not, I didn't have the nerve to tell him it was only suitable for target practice while still standing on his property. Farking shiatbag was proud of his stash.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You would think the man who killed Hitler would make it to Heaven.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: It's not that much of a stretch, Martin Luther was pretty damn anti-Semitic

/white NatCs in the Lutheran church I mean, not the Hitler going to heaven part


Can we  tie the man down and throw at him hardened  turds  95 feces!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MBooda: looking to take over the Lutheran church

Did he bring a covered dish?


Only way you're getting to Heaven is bringing Jell-O with fruit suspended in it.
 
id10ts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yet another Sky Fairy Radical
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
if i'm ever diagnosed with a terminal illness, i'm coming to america, getting a gun out of a cereal box like an american, and going to find some nazis.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How do you stop a conservative space from becoming a fascist one?

Burn it to the ground.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: mofa: But Hitler did go to Heaven, as far as we know. Hitler said as late as 1941 that he was a good Catholic. All he needed to do was repent, and that's between him and God. Heaven is basically full of Ned Flanders types and mass murderers who repented, all of them blasting their hi-fis and saying "Blow me! I'm forgiven!"

// And they cook fish in the microwave.

A. Hitler was Jewish. Unless he went through all sorts of religious rituals to become Catholic he died Jewish. TTBOMK the Jewish religion does not have the Heaven / Hell thing going on as Catholics do.


Hitler was not a Jew. There's been speculation for years that his paternal grandfather might have been Jewish, because his father was born as an illegitimate child, but no proof that I know of has ever confirmed this. Even if he was that wouldn't make him a Jew.

Judaism is not a race, (Link) though it's considered one in regard to anti-discrimination laws, as far as Jewish people are concerned it is not. It's best described as a nationality, as in they share a common heritage and history. As far as Jewish law is concerned, a Jew is any person whose biological mother was a Jew or any person who has gone through the formal process of conversion to Judaism. (Link) So simply having a Jewish grandfather wouldn't count.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

replacementcool: if i'm ever diagnosed with a terminal illness, i'm coming to america, getting a gun out of a cereal box like an american, and going to find some nazis.


remind me... canadia?
 
NilartPax
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: mofa: But Hitler did go to Heaven, as far as we know. Hitler said as late as 1941 that he was a good Catholic. All he needed to do was repent, and that's between him and God. Heaven is basically full of Ned Flanders types and mass murderers who repented, all of them blasting their hi-fis and saying "Blow me! I'm forgiven!"

// And they cook fish in the microwave.

This.

According to the Christian faith, all you have to do is be repentant and confess your sins and you get into heaven. That's why they have deathbed confessions and give last rights. So long as he did those two things before he died, he's in. To say otherwise is to say the Christian faith is wrong. Whether it's right or wrong isn't the point though, if you believe in the bible and Christianity, then you must believe he could very well be in heaven.


How, precisely, does one repent for suicide?
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was raised in the LCMS & went to an LCMS school K-8th grade in the '60's & '70's. Even as a kid I didn't like their beliefs on women's roles in the church but the last straw was when I heard Phyllis Schlafly praising the LCMS for their stance on women in the church. I switched to the ELCA which has a much more moderate view.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lady J: replacementcool: if i'm ever diagnosed with a terminal illness, i'm coming to america, getting a gun out of a cereal box like an american, and going to find some nazis.

remind me... canadia?


nz
 
austerity101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't see it mentioned, but there is a difference between these people (Missouri Synod) and what a lot of people think of when they think of Lutherans, which is the ELCA. The ELCA is overwhelmingly liberal and queer-accepting, and they're more numerous than the Missouri and Wisconsin Synods combined.

So yeah, this isn't happening in the Lutheran church down the street from you with the rainbow flags out front. Those are a different kind of Lutheran. This is happening among a denomination of Lutherans that are basically already Nazis as it is.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NilartPax: ReapTheChaos: mofa: But Hitler did go to Heaven, as far as we know. Hitler said as late as 1941 that he was a good Catholic. All he needed to do was repent, and that's between him and God. Heaven is basically full of Ned Flanders types and mass murderers who repented, all of them blasting their hi-fis and saying "Blow me! I'm forgiven!"

// And they cook fish in the microwave.

This.

According to the Christian faith, all you have to do is be repentant and confess your sins and you get into heaven. That's why they have deathbed confessions and give last rights. So long as he did those two things before he died, he's in. To say otherwise is to say the Christian faith is wrong. Whether it's right or wrong isn't the point though, if you believe in the bible and Christianity, then you must believe he could very well be in heaven.

How, precisely, does one repent for suicide?


Very quickly.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
davidgmcafee.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
