Don't pee on my shoes and tell me it's raining
6
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sensational Alex Harvey Band Hey
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated, and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers finally urinated on [passenger] seated in 15g."

Let's walk through this a little.  Given where this happened, the Daily Beast isn't printing this because it's newsworthy to their audience (not that they ever print anything at all for that reason).

Why milk this story for clicks and fail to give me the full story?  You're not holding back details because you're decent.  Give me the goods!

We want to know if this guy whipped it out.  He's already having an altercation with the crew.  Is he the quickest draw in the East, or did they all just stand there dumbfounded while he wrestled the snake out of his pants?

Alternatively, and this would be less satisfying when we want a good villain, did he just piss on himself?  Then happen to fall on someone, or rub against someone, with his piss-soaked pants?

Do you see how worthless this "story" is?  If you're above describing the kinds of things I've described above, then don't waste my time with tales of irrelevant pissers half a world away.

What I hope happened:  he starts trying to pull it out to piss, and that's when the brave crew makes their move.  He mostly pisses on himself but he gets it out enough that there are some deflections off his zipper.  Some of it goes straight up in the air, wetting his own gel-sculpted forelock, some of it lands on nearby luggage.  A single drop that may have gone unnoticed lands in someone's drink.  Then two drops hiat a passenger.  And the legal proceedings/settlements begin.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Desperado - Quentin Tarantino - Joke [HD]
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy named "Aryan" huh??? Must be a Nazi!!!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cefm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stop being polite. It's "don't piss on my face and tell me it's sunshine"
 
