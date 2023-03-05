 Skip to content
Poop-to-Energy Ponzi Scheme (not mad libs)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brewer cooked the bullsh*t books while passing fake gas.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat happens
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are so clever to think these things up, but they never think about how to get away at the end. Idiots.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...I assume that most of the early stage startup investments are some sort of scam unless they prove otherwise
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hehehe...you said "poop".
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now he is up shiats creek
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well now he is up shiats creek


I love that show.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bartertown left in the dark.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can almost see the appeal of selling people shares of methane digesters by riding the anxiety made by the global warming people. Invest X$ and get and estimated % yield as energy is sold in to the system while reducing methane emissions. But the systems aren't that expensive, and it's got to be something bankers are used to financing as a regular loan by now.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When investors began to get suspicious, the U.S. Attorneys' office said, Brewer moved to Montana and assumed a new identity

That of a dental floss tycoon. Raisin' it up, waxin' it down.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Scammer scammed the scammers of their scammed cash.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

daffy: They are so clever to think these things up, but they never think about how to get away at the end. Idiots.


Yay, I just defrauded people out of millions of dollars. Now I assume they will all forget they gave me money.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Robin Williams - Fuck green, go brown
Youtube u7rH49NePiA
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Life is a Mad Lib.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: daffy: They are so clever to think these things up, but they never think about how to get away at the end. Idiots.

Yay, I just defrauded people out of millions of dollars. Now I assume they will all forget they gave me money.


That's why you fake your own death
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I dunno, the libs might be mad about this.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Give him the full 20 years. He can die in prison FAIC
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Martin Luther somewhat interested.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: MythDragon: daffy: They are so clever to think these things up, but they never think about how to get away at the end. Idiots.

Yay, I just defrauded people out of millions of dollars. Now I assume they will all forget they gave me money.

That's why you fake your own death


Practice faking the death of others until you have the hang of it.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: leeksfromchichis: MythDragon: daffy: They are so clever to think these things up, but they never think about how to get away at the end. Idiots.

Yay, I just defrauded people out of millions of dollars. Now I assume they will all forget they gave me money.

That's why you fake your own death

Practice faking the death of others until you have the hang of it.


Or pull a George Santos
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Give him the full 20 years. He can die in prison FAIC


He's America's Number Two fraudster.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buravirgil: leeksfromchichis: MythDragon: daffy: They are so clever to think these things up, but they never think about how to get away at the end. Idiots.

Yay, I just defrauded people out of millions of dollars. Now I assume they will all forget they gave me money.

That's why you fake your own death

Practice faking the death of others until you have the hang of it.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
