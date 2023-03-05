 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Fed Ex driver goes home with brown pants   (kcra.com) divider line
    More: Scary, FedEx, falling tree, Hearst Television, scary moment, Affiliate marketing, large tree, FedEx delivery driver, camera Friday night  
litespeed74
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Package left on front porch, next to the tree"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
being FedEx I'm shocked he didn't just throw the package up in the air and let the wind bring it to the house
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guessing by the way the trunk snapped when it hit the house, that tree had been rotting out for a while and should have been taken down long ago.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Speedy reaction

iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do not be a maroon (intentional) and run straight in the direction that something is falling.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: Guessing by the way the trunk snapped when it hit the house, that tree had been rotting out for a while and should have been taken down long ago.


I'm guessing the average homeowner in rural Kentucky doesn't hire an arborist to do regular checks on any trees on the property.

For those that do, they can't always predict how soon a tree will fail.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guy should have taken a soccer dive for a lawsuit.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do not be a maroon (intentional) and run straight in the direction that something is falling.


Did you watch a different video?
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do not be a maroon (intentional) and run straight in the direction that something is falling.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRxvp4sfhMo

In case the memory of this INSANELY STUPID scene managed to escape.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rex, Rex, Rex of the Fed-Ex,
made a delivery
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: the average homeowner in rural Kentucky doesn't hire an arborist


They outlawed arborists by mistake and everyone is too embarrassed to reverse it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: iheartscotch: Do not be a maroon (intentional) and run straight in the direction that something is falling.

Did you watch a different video?


I'm referring specifically to a scene in Prometheus where Charlize Theron runs away from a falling spaceship in the direction that the spaceship is falling.

Also...it actually happens IRL.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: iheartscotch: Do not be a maroon (intentional) and run straight in the direction that something is falling.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRxvp4sfhMo

In case the memory of this INSANELY STUPID scene managed to escape.


... is that a joke? How is that in real movie?
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: LordOfThePings: iheartscotch: Do not be a maroon (intentional) and run straight in the direction that something is falling.

Did you watch a different video?

I'm referring specifically to a scene in Prometheus where Charlize Theron runs away from a falling spaceship in the direction that the spaceship is falling.

Also...it actually happens IRL.


Yeah, instinct is weird like that...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Hello, boss? Yeah, I'm going home for the rest of the day. I'd uh, rather not say. Just check out this video."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: iheartscotch: LordOfThePings: iheartscotch: Do not be a maroon (intentional) and run straight in the direction that something is falling.

Did you watch a different video?

I'm referring specifically to a scene in Prometheus where Charlize Theron runs away from a falling spaceship in the direction that the spaceship is falling.

Also...it actually happens IRL.

Yeah, instinct is weird like that...


Yeah. Instinct is, indeed, weird like that. Makes you wonder how we managed to survive this long.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice one, Subby.
 
