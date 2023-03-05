 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Woman who had car in "serious state of disrepair' and was pulled over three times by police and knew that 3 out of 4 of her brakes didn't work, decides to speed. What's the worst that could happen?   (pennlive.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Brakes are a plot by Big Brake Pad to poison us all with asbestos!  And it's her religious right to not have to slow down!!11!.   God created inertia for a reason and brakes only subvert God's Will!!!!!11!!!

//suck it, progressive liberal New World Order oppressors!!!!
//why yes, I have had a lot of caffeine this morning, why do you ask?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Brakes are a plot by Big Brake Pad to poison us all with asbestos!  And it's her religious right to not have to slow down!!11!.   God created inertia for a reason and brakes only subvert God's Will!!!!!11!!!

//suck it, progressive liberal New World Order oppressors!!!!
//why yes, I have had a lot of caffeine this morning, why do you ask?


When we were youngerer and more stupiderer, my brother and I built a few V8 Vegas which all had their OEM non-power assist drum brakes. Why spend money on brakes? Brakes don't make it go faster. Driving required always looking for a place to safely crash. Racing was an act of faith.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like she would've hit them even with working brakes. Fark her.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am gonna guess she flipped the car because of the physics of braking on one wheel only. Was I right? I can'i be  arsed to read these dumb criminal stories some times. I used to read News of the Weird but I am all read out.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who does she think she is? Norfolk Southern?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A woman in a local town lived in her car. She was arrested and taken to the county court and then released pretty much immediately, 25 miles from her car.

She ended up freezing to death that night and someone found her on the sidewalk.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is a perfect example how society pays for its indifferent to it's citizens.  Doing nothing for others isn't free. Ever.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [y.yarn.co image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Makes me cry, every. farking. year.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: A woman in a local town lived in her car. She was arrested and taken to the county court and then released pretty much immediately, 25 miles from her car.

She ended up freezing to death that night and someone found her on the sidewalk.


CSB (cold story, brrrr)
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'sentenced to between 12 and 24 years in state prison'

Not long enough...
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pottsmerc.comView Full Size


At least now she sort of has a retirement plan.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i.pinimg.com image 640x640]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: 'sentenced to between 12 and 24 years in state prison'

Not long enough...


Imagine if we had kept investing in railroad infrastructure. There might've been a line between Jersey and wherever she was going. Same with the original crashed driver.

Or they may have gone through Ohio and gotten into a derailment, but that's why you don't go through Ohio.
 
scanman61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Devolving_Spud: Brakes are a plot by Big Brake Pad to poison us all with asbestos!  And it's her religious right to not have to slow down!!11!.   God created inertia for a reason and brakes only subvert God's Will!!!!!11!!!

//suck it, progressive liberal New World Order oppressors!!!!
//why yes, I have had a lot of caffeine this morning, why do you ask?

When we were youngerer and more stupiderer, my brother and I built a few V8 Vegas which all had their OEM non-power assist drum brakes. Why spend money on brakes? Brakes don't make it go faster. Driving required always looking for a place to safely crash. Racing was an act of faith.


My 1966 Charger had 4 wheel drum, no power assist and a single piston master cylinder.  It also had a 383 HP with 325 HP/425 ft/lbs of torque.  If you bought it with the Hemi it had front discs and a power assist dual piston master.

I looked into swapping it over to front discs but I would have had to find a Hemi car as a donor.  No one sold conversion kits back in the mid 80's.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, lessee...

She knew three of her four brakes were bad.
She was lost driving home. (?)
She swerved trying to avoid the accident, but managed to hit three firefighters and a cop.
She'd been stopped three separate times by three separate traffic cops.

I don't get it. Am I supposed to feel sorry she got sentenced to prison for killing someone? Get out of your crappy car and get a taxi or call someone. Goddamn.
 
