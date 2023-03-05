 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Will the pandemic end without invading Madagascar? Can we just restart the game and hope to luck out?
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My first boobies!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean.....we are also currently having issues with the F-ing Measles, a disease that was ALMOST extinct in the wild, in the United States because FREEDOM, 'Merica, Crying Eagles and further
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 Yes, it is completely over.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I found pandemic was just fine as a one player board game. Which was nice when i still had kids who had zero interest in board games.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, the pandemic already ended.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My initial reaction aside....there are perfectly justified / justifiable reasons why certain segments of the population would be correct in being suspicious about anything that doctors or the government wanted them to do.

/ that being said....the powers-that-be tend to not include white people in THOSE kinds of experiments.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean.....we are also currently having issues with the F-ing Measles, a disease that was ALMOST extinct in the wild, in the United States because FREEDOM, 'Merica, Crying Eagles and further


The power of derp compels them:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2023/03/cdc-warns-that-20000-people-may-have-been-exposed-to-measles/
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The pandemic can't be over. I still have disinfectants to inject.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love "the pandemic is over, just look at positive case numbers drop!" And also "let's forget testing if you aren't in the medical field or need it for travel"

Have a coworker who just caught it for the FIFTH time. Farking kid is going to end up a jellybean brain, if he doesn't watch it.
 
darinwil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blondambition: My first boobies!


Congratulations! You will either get used to them or crave more and more. Six one way, half dozen (or 2 total recall chicks) the other.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blondambition: My first boobies!


That was my favorite Fisher-Price playset growing up.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Choo choo!  Make way for the Covid liver failure train in 3-5 years 🚂

Everyone not insanely wealthy gets to look like a Simpson character.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, the pandemic is over.  Now it is the endemic.  Get vaccinated and boosted.  Wear a f'king mask.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thou shalt rue the day thy madest fun of Madagascar.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bobug: I love "the pandemic is over, just look at positive case numbers drop!" And also "let's forget testing if you aren't in the medical field or need it for travel"

Have a coworker who just caught it for the FIFTH time. Farking kid is going to end up a jellybean brain, if he doesn't watch it.


Cool anecdote, bro!

Yes the pandemic is over. Does that mean no one will ever get Covid? Of course not. But the stage at which hospitals are totally overrun, and millions are getting infected or seriously afflicted. That's not happening anymore, despite our being in prime "flu season" right now. We are no longer at any level of emergency situation, despite how much certain people wish we still were.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bobug: I love "the pandemic is over, just look at positive case numbers drop!" And also "let's forget testing if you aren't in the medical field or need it for travel"

Have a coworker who just caught it for the FIFTH time. Farking kid is going to end up a jellybean brain, if he doesn't watch it.


Individual munity?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: bobug: I love "the pandemic is over, just look at positive case numbers drop!" And also "let's forget testing if you aren't in the medical field or need it for travel"

Have a coworker who just caught it for the FIFTH time. Farking kid is going to end up a jellybean brain, if he doesn't watch it.

Cool anecdote, bro!

Yes the pandemic is over. Does that mean no one will ever get Covid? Of course not. But the stage at which hospitals are totally overrun, and millions are getting infected or seriously afflicted. That's not happening anymore, despite our being in prime "flu season" right now. We are no longer at any level of emergency situation, despite how much certain people wish we still were.


We've had more consistent and prolonged engagement with the Ukrainian War thread on Fark than COVID coverage had.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Petey4335: I found pandemic was just fine as a one player board game. Which was nice when i still had kids who had zero interest in board games.


The original digital adaptation was great before they ruined it.  I could play a game of Pandemic in like 5-10min.  I had a Google Sheet where me and a friend tracked our win/loss record along with difficulty, roles used.

I could win a standard difficulty game with Virulent Strain 65% of the time, 35% on Heroic VS.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: My initial reaction aside....there are perfectly justified / justifiable reasons why certain segments of the population would be correct in being suspicious about anything that doctors or the government wanted them to do.

/ that being said....the powers-that-be tend to not include white people in THOSE kinds of experiments.


I wonder how many people died due to statements like this in 2021.
 
