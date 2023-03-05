 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Ladies and gentlemen, this is your Captain speaking, we'll be attempting to land again soon. Southworst Airlines would like to welcome you to an airport. Please remain seated for a while, and then help yourself to whatever amenities you can scrounge   (ktla.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Customers should file their complaints using a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🎵where life is a farking nightmare🎵
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The wings were flapping. They were shaking," Spence said.

How do you expect the plane to stay in the air if it doesn't flap its wings? Dumbass.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tldr: late-day flight + weather diversion to a closed alternate + crew duty time maxed == fun times.

It happens.  There should be laws requiring hotel/food options for when it does, but this is the United "omg job-killing regulations!" States.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whomever those enterprising men were who found a bar and opened it, I salute you.  Too bad no one thought to look for a similar establishment that might have snack foods.

/Priorities
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I coulda told you it was gonna suck made they made you line up." -A whole lot of dead prisoners
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"We couldn't go anywhere because they wouldn't give us our luggage," Reed said. "One group of guys found a bar and went behind it and just started pouring themselves drinks - because there was no security"

Not seeing a problem. When can I book this flight?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phishrace: "We couldn't go anywhere because they wouldn't give us our luggage," Reed said. "One group of guys found a bar and went behind it and just started pouring themselves drinks - because there was no security"

Not seeing a problem. When can I book this flight?


I usually have to pay extra for three hours of lawlessness. Lucks sobs
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How lame is this airport if it's closed at night?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Turbulence happens
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: phishrace: "We couldn't go anywhere because they wouldn't give us our luggage," Reed said. "One group of guys found a bar and went behind it and just started pouring themselves drinks - because there was no security"

Not seeing a problem. When can I book this flight?

I usually have to pay extra for three hours of lawlessness. Lucks sobs


Mad at the airline so steal from the bar owner.  Perfectly sums up the typical SW customer and their ability to rationalize anything.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: How lame is this airport if it's closed at night?


Most airports are open all night, but most shops and things close. If you had to take redeyes you would know this to your cost.
 
12349876
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: zez: How lame is this airport if it's closed at night?

Most airports are open all night, but most shops and things close. If you had to take redeyes you would know this to your cost.


The TSA at my regional airport is only open 4AM to 830PM.  I would assume Myrtle Beach isn't any busier this time of year, but it has a shiatton of seasonal summer flights.
 
