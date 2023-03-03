 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   JSDF adds YouTube pranksters to its enemies list, uploads video of drill showing how they defend bases from these pesky invaders. "It's not clear if the training scenario was constructed under the theory that terrorists might pose as YouTubers"   (soranews24.com) divider line
    Amusing, Bomb disposal, YouTube, Police, Drill, The Bomb Squad, Bomb, Japan Self-Defense Forces, gathering of world leaders  
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

api.hub.jhu.eduView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Still no defense against dangerous reptiles posing as foreign visitors
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to see more videos about the site for the upcoming G7 summit in Japan, just do a video search for "Japanese G Spot"
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't bring a smart phone to a knife fight.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the Romanian anti-nuisance OnlyFans drill yielded real results.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bughunter: Meanwhile, the Romanian anti-nuisance OnlyFans drill yielded real results.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x325]


This is why it's a bad idea to try and compare dick size with a teenage girl, especially when hers is much bigger.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If Youtubers are potential terrorists, Tik Tok influencers should be treated like invading enemy troops.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know, maybe i can see some form of twisted ideology taking hold, with the right kind of person, and resulting in someone going, "i'll get some glory out of a suicide bombing"

But the second they hand you the keys to a Scion, or a nissan cube, or whatever that car was, anyone who still decides that is what they are going out in is going to punch out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it involves shurikan and blow darts.
 
Danack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Simpsons Area 51 did it:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Put up the Japanese version of this.

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
