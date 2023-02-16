 Skip to content
(The Star (Malaysia))   Businesswoman denied access to government building elevator due to dress being too short. Hmm. How bad could it be? Oh my   (thestar.com.my) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this was in Malaysia, then they kind of put it out there some time ago.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Nu-Fark - here you go.

https://acidcow.com/girls/7683-when-skirts-and-dresses-are-too-short-111-pics.html
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: Hey, Nu-Fark - here you go.

https://acidcow.com/girls/7683-when-skirts-and-dresses-are-too-short-111-pics.html


Thanks. That ankle flash wasn't doing much for me either.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a slut!!

Good job she did not receive a jolly good caning.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Her cankles were showing!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pro tip: other countries and other cultures have standards that are different from yours. The world does not revolve around you and your TikTok feed.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Pro tip: other countries and other cultures have standards that are different from yours. The world does not revolve around you and your TikTok feed.


Sometimes there are just differences, neither good or bad.

Sometimes our culture is stupid and wrong.

This time their culture is stupid and wrong.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now the whole world knows if you want to avoid security just take the stairs , at least in that place.

/for now
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Alien Robot: Pro tip: other countries and other cultures have standards that are different from yours. The world does not revolve around you and your TikTok feed.

Sometimes there are just differences, neither good or bad.

Sometimes our culture is stupid and wrong.

This time their culture is stupid and wrong.


From what's in TFA, it sounds like the security guard was stupid and wrong.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Therion: Hey, Nu-Fark - here you go.

https://acidcow.com/girls/7683-when-skirts-and-dresses-are-too-short-111-pics.html


The mole/skin tag ad in the middle was marketing placement genius!
 
fark account name
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Her cankles were showing!


Mrs. Clinton, we're going to need to speak to you about that inappropriate dress.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in America:

Short Skirt / Long Jacket
Youtube 85zV1fpSJQ0
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Therion: Hey, Nu-Fark - here you go.

https://acidcow.com/girls/7683-when-skirts-and-dresses-are-too-short-111-pics.html


I think some of that comes under the heading of "work attire"
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Moreover, I am a 60-year-old woman so it does not make sense for me to dress scantily or wear inappropriate clothing in public," she added.

Obviously this lady has never seen my pornhub search history...
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you dress like a harlot or jezebel showing those hot and sultry ankles, the you don't deserve to ride in an elevator unless it is to take you straight down to Satan!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, security was shaking down a woman he thought looked rich, assuming he'd get a nice tip to convince him to "bend the rules just this once" for the third time that day. Security hadn't planned on the woman calling his bluff.
 
archeochick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Therion: Hey, Nu-Fark - here you go.

https://acidcow.com/girls/7683-when-skirts-and-dresses-are-too-short-111-pics.html


Doing God's work, friend. Thank you.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why did I click on that?

/too sexy. i came.
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Therion: Hey, Nu-Fark - here you go.

https://acidcow.com/girls/7683-when-skirts-and-dresses-are-too-short-111-pics.html


Terribly misleading.  Not ONE of those skirts or dresses was too short.

I checked.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Therion: Hey, Nu-Fark - here you go.

https://acidcow.com/girls/7683-when-skirts-and-dresses-are-too-short-111-pics.html


I see England, I see France.  . .
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PunGent: Therion: Hey, Nu-Fark - here you go.

https://acidcow.com/girls/7683-when-skirts-and-dresses-are-too-short-111-pics.html

Terribly misleading.  Not ONE of those skirts or dresses was too short.

I checked.


I recommend you check again.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas. Not even once.

I know, I'm just saying...
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Keep voting in Republicans, and we'll have dress codes like that here soon enough.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
