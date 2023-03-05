 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Famadillo)   Somebody asked the AI the worst things about living on Long Island... and it's not wrong   (famadillo.com) divider line
10
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

405 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 4:32 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But hey comma and like such as...
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Strip Malls: Strip malls seem to be a dime a dozen on Long Island. But hey, at least you can always find a Starbucks or a nail salon nearby, right? I feel like we must have more nail salons per capita.... then again."

I think we all know it's Dunkin Donuts in reality.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The people.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TFA doesn't specify, but I'm guessing ChatGPT.   Might be Stockfish or AlphaZero.  Too many queen's gambits?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Alternative headline: "Writers Use AI to Make Local Journalism Somehow shiattier"
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's long? And an island?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, all it did was harvest the comments and blogs of LI residents griping about being there, or tourists who visited.

So, it would stand to reason that it would follow the general sentiment.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who's Al?
 
mjbok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Who's Al?


He's the guy that works with Ziggy that decides where/when to leap.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

special20: "Strip Malls: Strip malls seem to be a dime a dozen on Long Island. But hey, at least you can always find a Starbucks or a nail salon nearby, right? I feel like we must have more nail salons per capita.... then again."

I think we all know it's Dunkin Donuts in reality.


I farking love Dunkin' Donuts! Its the one go to place for an *actually* large cup of coffee that tastes appreciably better than what you get at the gas station
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.