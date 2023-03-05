 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Yo, science, biatches   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LOL!  Awesome!

Yeah... feels fake, but still awesome!
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The looks on both their faces as she walks off.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OldRod:Yeah... feels fake, but still awesome!

Well, it's not fake...I mean, it clearly happened. Staged, though? Yeah, totally.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: LOL!  Awesome!

Yeah... feels fake, but still awesome!


100% staged, but I got a laugh out of her first solution.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hehehe 🤣
 
wademh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's funny when your kids grow up without realizing you spent your share of evening in bars when you were younger.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She beat him twice and should have gotten $200.

:)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: OldRod:Yeah... feels fake, but still awesome!

Well, it's not fake...I mean, it clearly happened. Staged, though? Yeah, totally.


Phaged.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BlakCat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn right I'd do it again, and I hope they burn in Hell!

...wait
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice to see good old fashioned bar tricks are still around, next do the straw trick.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Nice to see good old fashioned bar tricks are still around, next do the straw trick.


Or show them how to balance a shot glass on a dollar bill!   That's always a gasser!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Kitty2.0: Nice to see good old fashioned bar tricks are still around, next do the straw trick.

Or show them how to balance a shot glass on a dollar bill!   That's always a gasser!


Or have a monkey shove billiards balls up its ass!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldRod: LOL!  Awesome!

Yeah... feels fake, but still awesome!


Definitely staged.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Kitty2.0: Nice to see good old fashioned bar tricks are still around, next do the straw trick.

Or show them how to balance a shot glass on a dollar bill!   That's always a gasser!


Instant '86.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The look on his face makes me wonder if he was given that challenge but lost.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guy in a dive bar bets the bartender $10 he can bite his eye. Takes his glass eyeball out and bites it.

Next he bets $20 he can bite his other eye.  Knowing he's not blind the bartender agrees. Takes out his teeth and bites his other eye.

Next he bets $100 he can piss in a shotglass 6 feet away and not spill a drop. Gets some on the floor. Bartender laughs, say "pay up and clean up!"

Guy at the end of the bar starts crying. "He just bet me $500 he could piss in your bar and you'd laugh."
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Science doesn't explain how hard they telegraphed this
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't this an old Mr. Wizard skit?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: Guy in a dive bar bets the bartender $10 he can bite his eye. Takes his glass eyeball out and bites it.

Next he bets $20 he can bite his other eye.  Knowing he's not blind the bartender agrees. Takes out his teeth and bites his other eye.

Next he bets $100 he can piss in a shotglass 6 feet away and not spill a drop. Gets some on the floor. Bartender laughs, say "pay up and clean up!"

Guy at the end of the bar starts crying. "He just bet me $500 he could piss in your bar and you'd laugh."


A little old lady went into the Bank of Canada one day, carrying a bag of money. She insisted that she must speak with the President of the Bank to open a savings account because, "It's a lot of money."

After much himing and hawing, the bank staff finally ushered her into the President's office. The Bank President then asked her how much she would like to deposit. She replied "$165,000!" and dumped the cash onto his desk. The President was of course curious as to how she came by all this cash, so he asked her "Where did you get all this cash?"

She replied "I make bets."

Then he asked "Bets? What kind of bets?"

She said, "Well, for example, I'll bet you $25,000 that your balls are square."

"Ha!" he laughed. "That's a stupid bet. You can never win a bet like that!"

She challenged "So, would you like to take my bet?"

"Sure," said the President, "I'll bet $25,000 that my balls are not square!"

The little old lady then said "OK, but since there is a lot of money involved, may I bring my lawyer with me tomorrow, say at 10.00 am, as a witness?"

"No problem," said the President.

The next morning, at precisely 10.00 am, the little old lady appeared with her lawyer at the President's office. She introduced the lawyer to the President, and repeated the terms of the bet. The President agreed with the bet again, and dropped his pants so they could all see. The little old lady peered closely at his balls and then asked if she could feel them.

"Well, OK," said the President. "$25,000 is a lot of money, so I guess you should be absolutely sure." Just then, he noticed that the lawyer was quietly banging his head off the wall.

He asked "What the hell's the matter with your lawyer?"

She replied "Nothing. Except I bet him $100,000 that at 10.00 am today, I'd have the Bank of Canada's president's balls in my hand."
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This video is disturbing, the faux brick on the wall, why paint it white? That's like putting steak sauce on a veggie burger.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bar bet:
I can drink two beers before you can drink two shots. But two rules, you have to wait until I set my first empty beer glass down (it's a warm up beer) and no one can touch or interfere with the other person's glasses.
Drink the first beer, set upside down over the other person's shot glass. Collect money and enjoy 2nd beer at your leisure.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

McGrits: Isn't this an old Mr. Wizard skit?


wtfbabe.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cheers best bits | S01E19 | "I can drink that drink without touching the hat" (Harry the Hat)
Youtube gruBx-dU1lw
 
