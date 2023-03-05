 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Dubai looking to be the new center of the universe with $1billion tower four times taller than Empire State   (thesun.ie) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
[STUPID]
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. That's a lot of poop trucks.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they didn't use slave labor that tower would cost $15B
/but if you have to be there there is reasonable fun to be had
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...with $1billion tower four times taller than Empire State


Well sure, they don't have to worry about Arab pilots who have no intention of learning how to land.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd rather have 43 of those than 1 twitter.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS. Building a tall tower doesn't make you the center of the universe, subby.

You become the center of the universe by having a butt so fine that it breaks the Internet.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FWIW, Burj Khalifa is already swaying two meters at the higher floors thanks to wind, and this newly proposed building would be far worse thanks to the increased height.

The views may be great, but getting seasick while sitting on your couch may be less than ideal.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the CivFanatics forums, we call guys like that Wonder Whores.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people have too much money.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boring!

They should build it in the shape of the Fark squirrel.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they found a 3rd stargate?

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What SimCity addon is this from?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Oh FFS. Building a tall tower doesn't make you the center of the universe, subby.

You become the center of the universe by having a butt so fine that it breaks the Internet.


It also doesn't make your dick bigger.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: ...with $1billion tower four times taller than Empire State


Well sure, they don't have to worry about Arab pilots who have no intention of learning how to land.


Isn't UAE on Saudi Arabia's shiat list?

... nevermind, it was Qatar
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dubai is going to be a very interesting city to explore the ruins of once the oil runs out.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: EdgeRunner: Oh FFS. Building a tall tower doesn't make you the center of the universe, subby.

You become the center of the universe by having a butt so fine that it breaks the Internet.

It also doesn't make your dick bigger.


I mean it kinda does, but I'm a grower
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: If they didn't use slave labor that tower would cost $15B
/but if you have to be there there is reasonable fun to be had


Maybe they will do a tribute in the lobby with art made from confiscated passports and an inlayed frame of human teeth.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: FWIW, Burj Khalifa is already swaying two meters at the higher floors thanks to wind, and this newly proposed building would be far worse thanks to the increased height.

The views may be great, but getting seasick while sitting on your couch may be less than ideal.


There funny thing about these new super tall buildings is that the top 1/3 of the floors are generally just decoration.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zigguraut?
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: FWIW, Burj Khalifa is already swaying two meters at the higher floors thanks to wind, and this newly proposed building would be far worse thanks to the increased height.

The views may be great, but getting seasick while sitting on your couch may be less than ideal.


I worked in a 50 story building that had a big ass-tank of water on the roof. It was there as a reservoir for the sprinkler system, and it was also baffled to act as a harmonic damper. We get moderately decent winds here on occasion, and the building was remarkably stable.

Mind you, putting 100 tons of water on top of a building a kilometer high is not nearly so easy. I do wonder if the payoff in terms of reduced sway would be worth the increased static loads.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, no!!!!!!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: EdgeRunner: Oh FFS. Building a tall tower doesn't make you the center of the universe, subby.

You become the center of the universe by having a butt so fine that it breaks the Internet.

It also doesn't make your dick bigger.


No, all it takes one of these:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Dubai is going to be a very interesting city to explore the ruins of once the oil runs out.


It's going to be Ozymandias.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: FWIW, Burj Khalifa is already swaying two meters at the higher floors thanks to wind, and this newly proposed building would be far worse thanks to the increased height.


Standing 2 meters away from the wall, minding your own business, and then suddenly without any warning, have it slamming into you because of a gust of wind, sounds unnerving.

/That's really how living on the top floor works.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Looks like they found a 3rd stargate?

[thesun.co.uk image 565x497]


They're going for "world's largest" everything else, why not the largest goatse?
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with it not turning into the Ruygyong  when your oil money dries up.
 
Mukster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here's a shot of the base from my bus a few years ago while touring the country with an NGO. It is farking massive and looked
Apocalyptic even in the early stages. It reminded me of the construction scene in Contact the Movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mukster: Here's a shot of the base from my bus a few years ago while touring the country with an NGO. It is farking massive and looked
Apocalyptic even in the early stages. It reminded me of the construction scene in Contact the Movie.

[Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x302]


Is that it?   Construction has already begun?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Excelsior: Looks like they found a 3rd stargate?

[thesun.co.uk image 565x497]

They're going for "world's largest" everything else, why not the largest goatse?


World's largest doesn't mean world's best.

World's largest hamburger!  World's largest camera!  World's largest president!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
oblig

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: Excelsior: FWIW, Burj Khalifa is already swaying two meters at the higher floors thanks to wind, and this newly proposed building would be far worse thanks to the increased height.

The views may be great, but getting seasick while sitting on your couch may be less than ideal.

I worked in a 50 story building that had a big ass-tank of water on the roof. It was there as a reservoir for the sprinkler system, and it was also baffled to act as a harmonic damper. We get moderately decent winds here on occasion, and the building was remarkably stable.

Mind you, putting 100 tons of water on top of a building a kilometer high is not nearly so easy. I do wonder if the payoff in terms of reduced sway would be worth the increased static loads.


I can tell you from personal experience that maintenance of water tanks in high rise buildings is crucial.  Things below them get very wet very fast when they fail.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
tl;dl?  Look at the yellow part.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't the UAE already own the Empire State Building?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Anenu: Dubai is going to be a very interesting city to explore the ruins of once the oil runs out.


I remember a quote from some Arab sheik who said (paraphrasing), "100 years ago, we roamed the desert on camels.  Today, we live in skyscrapers and drive supercars.  100 years from now, we will roam the desert on camels."

The powers that be know the going is good RIGHT NOW, and they're living large RIGHT NOW.  They know the oil will run out, but it's a problem for their descendants, not them.

So, yeah, all these places will be like Las Vegas in "Bladerunner 2049" - wastelands, possibly radioactive, devoid of life.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
gotta nuke build something
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When the extremely extravagant displays of wealth bubble pops it's going to be hard
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: DaAlien: Excelsior: Looks like they found a 3rd stargate?

[thesun.co.uk image 565x497]

They're going for "world's largest" everything else, why not the largest goatse?

World's largest doesn't mean world's best.

World's largest hamburger!  World's largest camera!  World's largest president!


world's largest dumpster fire.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
rare-gallery.comView Full Size

Dubai 2150
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dubai is like the Trump of architecture. Just promise insane pointless shiat and move on when the last promise turned out stupid. Their palm-shaped islands are dissolving. The Burj Khalifa was dumb.  It's all just flash to keep the plate spinning.

Wait, maybe I meant the Elon Musk. Whatevah.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Codename: Babel
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder when all the oil leaves subterranean cavities under it if will sink into a hole and be the size of a single family home in a few years.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go ahead and build it. I could not care less. I don't care how amazing they make that city, I would never go to a place with the following rules

Do Not Use Your Left Hand To Greet Anyone
Do Not Indulge In PDA
Do Not Dress Inappropriately
Do Not Cuss In Public
Do Not Take Photographs Without Permission
Do Not Carry All Your Medicines
Do Not Eat-In Public During Ramadan
Do Not Make Rude Hand Gestures While Driving
Do Not Bring Prohibited Items
Do Not Disrespect The Royal Family In Public
Do Not Miss Visiting The Popular Tourist Spots
Do Not Stay Together In A Hotel If You're Unmarried
Do Not Cross-Dress
Do Not Drink In Public
Do Not Dance In Public
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They already have the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world. WTF, guys?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Go ahead and build it. I could not care less. I don't care how amazing they make that city, I would never go to a place with the following rules

Do Not Use Your Left Hand To Greet Anyone
Do Not Indulge In PDA
Do Not Dress Inappropriately
Do Not Cuss In Public
Do Not Take Photographs Without Permission
Do Not Carry All Your Medicines
Do Not Eat-In Public During Ramadan
Do Not Make Rude Hand Gestures While Driving
Do Not Bring Prohibited Items
Do Not Disrespect The Royal Family In Public
Do Not Miss Visiting The Popular Tourist Spots
Do Not Stay Together In A Hotel If You're Unmarried
Do Not Cross-Dress
Do Not Drink In Public
Do Not Dance In Public


I like how nearly every one of these rules omit the word "not" in New Orleans.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Anenu: Dubai is going to be a very interesting city to explore the ruins of once the oil runs out.

I remember a quote from some Arab sheik who said (paraphrasing), "100 years ago, we roamed the desert on camels.  Today, we live in skyscrapers and drive supercars.  100 years from now, we will roam the desert on camels."

The powers that be know the going is good RIGHT NOW, and they're living large RIGHT NOW.  They know the oil will run out, but it's a problem for their descendants, not them.

So, yeah, all these places will be like Las Vegas in "Bladerunner 2049" - wastelands, possibly radioactive, devoid of life.


And that's why their repressive governments have all aligned with the crazy ass repressive fundamentalists because if their dirt poor subjects ever had a taste of Marxism they'd end up just like the Czar.

Ironically, despite its many faults Iran is the most democratic government in the Persian Gulf, with a social safety net, and although women aren't supposed to show their hair they can be race car drivers and geneticists.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do a space elevator.
 
darch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: Excelsior: FWIW, Burj Khalifa is already swaying two meters at the higher floors thanks to wind, and this newly proposed building would be far worse thanks to the increased height.

The views may be great, but getting seasick while sitting on your couch may be less than ideal.

I worked in a 50 story building that had a big ass-tank of water on the roof. It was there as a reservoir for the sprinkler system, and it was also baffled to act as a harmonic damper. We get moderately decent winds here on occasion, and the building was remarkably stable.

Mind you, putting 100 tons of water on top of a building a kilometer high is not nearly so easy. I do wonder if the payoff in terms of reduced sway would be worth the increased static loads.


The CitiCorp building in NYC was designed that way. The slanted part at the top has a gigantic concrete counterweight that moves on a pool of oil and springs to counteract the movement of the structure caused by wind.
 
profdc9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Tower of Babel

11Now the whole world had one language and a common speech. 2As people moved eastward, they found a plain in Shinar and settled there.

3They said to each other, "Come, let's make bricks and bake them thoroughly." They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. 4Then they said, "Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves; otherwise we will be scattered over the face of the whole earth."

5But the Lord came down to see the city and the tower the people were building. 6The Lord said, "If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. 7Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other."

8So the Lord scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city. 9That is why it was called Babel-because there the Lord confused the language of the whole world. From there the Lord scattered them over the face of the whole earth.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This makes me want to buy an electric vehicle.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good.  Maybe the aliens will stop blowing up NYC.
 
