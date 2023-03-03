 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   The Great Garbage Avalanche may come sooner than 2505
posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 2:22 PM



bughunter
54 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Weatherkiss
51 minutes ago  
When asked if she was worried about the landfill getting too full, Kowalski said they would start another one.
"Well, they'll start another one," Kowalski said. "There's no doubt in my mind."

I feel like this should have been implemented before we started worrying about throwing away too much trash into the current landfill.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
TUFAschistEH
37 minutes ago  
"I've been here since that hill's been here, and it growed from a little dinky hill to a king-sized hill,"
Mike Judge approves of the headline subby 👍
 
whatisaidwas
32 minutes ago  
But we _need_ to shop at Costco.

/s
// :-(
 
Ivo Shandor
31 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
27 minutes ago  
The Great Garbage Avalanche wouldn't be a bad album name for these guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes they're still around, Stupid Girl
 
fragMasterFlash
27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx
27 minutes ago  
We still recycle? Didn't that charade end years ago when China stopped accepting our shiat?
 
some_beer_drinker
11 minutes ago  
as far as i know, toronto still sends garbage to detroit, in trucks down the highway. 7 out of 10 trucks going that way. weird
 
Mole Man
2 minutes ago  
May have a suggestion or two.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
