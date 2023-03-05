 Skip to content
(USA Today) Hero On its 11th mission, the 311 foot submarine USS Albacore departed with a crew of 85 from Pearl Harbor on Oct. 24, 1944. It refueled at Midway four days later and was never seen again. Until now   (usatoday.com) divider line
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ex-bubblehead here. Glad they found her.

In WW2, US Navy submarines were responsible for more destroyed IJN vessels than all other sources. An awful lot of them never made it back, and there are a ton of posthumous MoH issued to submariners in that period.

Proud to have worn the same uniform as those men.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USS Albacore

This whole story sounds fishy.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had orders not to go in waters less than 600 ft deep because of the danger of mines - and they hit one in 750 ft deep waters. Seems like they were doing what they were supposed to do, but some industrious Japanese soldiers got some mines planted deeper than usual, which paid off for them. In war the other guys get a say in what happens too...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't tuna submarine.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it still full of seamen?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... we need to talk about this ad.

shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Ex-bubblehead here. Glad they found her.

In WW2, US Navy submarines were responsible for more destroyed IJN vessels than all other sources. An awful lot of them never made it back, and there are a ton of posthumous MoH issued to submariners in that period.

Proud to have worn the same uniform as those men.


TIL:

A few weeks later, on the night of February 7, an enemy gunboat closed range and prepared to ram the Growler. Gilmore moved to avoid the crash, but ended up ramming the attacker instead, ripping into her port side at 11 knots and bursting wide her plates. The enemy gunboat opened up on the sub with machine guns. The gunfire mortally wounded Gilmore and killed several others on bridge. Gilmore ordered the bridge cleared. The executive officer and a few wounded men went through the hatch. Gilmore realized he could not get down the in time. He then gave his legendary order: "Take her down." The executive officer, Arnold F. Schade, reluctantly followed the order. Gilmore's sacrifice ensured the survival of Growler, which Schade successfully brought back to Brisbane on February 17, 1943.

https://mohmuseum.org/submarines/
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting into a submarine is both brave and suicidal. Glad they found this long-lost boat.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Proud to have worn the same uniform as those men.


Fortunately, it was well-washed.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still on patrol.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Was it still full of seamen?


bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: bughunter: Was it still full of seamen?

What?  Too soon?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: ... we need to talk about this ad.

things I miss due to ublock origin...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: ... we need to talk about this ad.

[Fark user image 238x307]


whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lt. Cmdr. Hugh R. Rimmer in charge

Arnold J's great-great-great-grandfather
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The history of the Albacore is a good read, even just the Wikipedia version.

Sunk more warship tonnage than any other US sub. Came under brutal attack from anti-sub forces multiple times, including TWICE from the US Army's Fifth Air Force. The second time they damn near sunk her. They lost power, took on water, and in darkness plunged to 450 feet. Test depth was 300. It took two and half hours to make it back to the surface.

They shrugged it off and continued their patrol, making repairs as they went.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At Pearl Harbor there is an outdoor memorial with dozens(?) of plaques, each  commemorating a sub that went out, and just never came back. Pretty sobering.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
p51d007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Had orders not to go in waters less than 600 ft deep because of the danger of mines - and they hit one in 750 ft deep waters. Seems like they were doing what they were supposed to do, but some industrious Japanese soldiers got some mines planted deeper than usual, which paid off for them. In war the other guys get a say in what happens too...


Hell it wouldn't surprise me if their anti-sub guys noticed we stayed out of anything less than 600 and started mining deeper specifically because of it.  That's the other thing you gotta remember - not only do the other people have a say in what goes, some of them are just as smart as your smart people - sometimes smarter.  SOP tends to get noticed eventually, and if your opponent has the capability they'll damn well exploit it
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ... we need to talk about this ad.

I volunteer as tribute!
 
Monac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seaman Carano's picture reminds me of Buster Keaton.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rest well, gentlemen.
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...and the sea shall give up its dead...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Rest well, gentlemen.


On eternal patrol.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is an outrage. I hope we make Japan pay for this.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines
Youtube 8OsZTJ5vfUs
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope it was quick.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My wife's great-uncle was on the USS Grunion, sunk off the Aleutians in '42.

Glad the families of the Albacore can at least get some closure.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My Dad served in the submarine service in WW2. He made 13 war patrols and considering we lost 52 boats in the war its amazing he survived.
I hope Tom Hanks does a series on the subs as there are so many incredible stories he could pick from
 
