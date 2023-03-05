 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   It's that time of year, your annual "Daylight Savings Time Will Kill Us All" story   (weather.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is neither  ST or DST that causes problems.  It's the switch. I prefer DST for the extra daylight hour in the evening. DST should be permanent.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We no longer need to conserve whale oil for our lanterns and tallow for our candles. Drop the change and keep the time as it's been for millennia before some fart loving kite flyer from a distant colony decided to 'improve' it.

Besides, if we stopped messing with the clocks people would be far more aware of natural rhythm of the earth, like just how much the day/night ratio changes with the seasons. It's massive, but thanks to DST, people see it far less.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never understood why digital clocks don't have a DST button just to make it easy

/End it
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hawaii doesn't bother with Daylight Savings Time.
Be like Hawaii.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one time I can post, without fear of contradiction, "Ain't Nothing Gonna Happen."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Be like Hawaii.


mauinow.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Get ready for the flood of
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Arizona does not observe daylight savings time.

We have enough sunlight as it is.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tell me how you feel about Daylight Saving Time and I'll guess how far north you live.

For example: I'm far enough north that sunrise/sunset changes an hour a month anyway, so I'm mostly apathetic.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That "website" is bad for your health and should be abolished.
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every year people agree switching sucks and polls indicate a large percentage of people would like to get rid of the switch.  Yet our ineffectual legislature is unable to get this passed each year.  They are to busy protecting gun rights, anti-abortion laws and their campaign coffers.

As stated above by Edmo nothing will happen again this year.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oldernell: It is neither  ST or DST that causes problems.  It's the switch. I prefer DST for the extra daylight hour in the evening. DST should be permanent.


When people say we need to abolish DST, 99% of the time they are talking about the switch. No need to be pedantic!
 
