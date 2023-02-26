 Skip to content
(Flathead Beacon) Hero While subby struggles to brush crumbs from the keyboard, this man is cycling hundreds of miles to raise funds and promote legislation for spinal cord injury research and is building his own house - in spite of being paralyzed from the waist down   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Yosemite National Park, Wheelchair, Spinal cord injury, Handcycle, United States, Jason Stoffer, Tetraplegia, Accident  
99 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 1:31 PM



"It's a difficult life," Jason said. "When it comes down to it, mobility is the least of your concerns."

Great attitude in spite of the stark reality that he lives with.
 
That's great and everything, but he's still a cyclist.
 
"In November 2017, Jason rolled his truck on U.S. Highway 93 near Eureka after hitting black ice. He flew through the windshield more than 100 feet. The accident left him paralyzed from the waist down"

I guess the device inside his truck that would have stopped him from flying through the windshield was interfering with his freedoms.
 
Why is there dirt on his knee? If he can crawl around, is he really paralyzed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
