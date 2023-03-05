 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   I don't know why you are so scared of a little turbulence while flying, it's not like it will k.... oh   (wtnh.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Private plane. Rich people don't bother to fasten seatbelts, they expect you to provide a smooth ride and impeccable service.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We ask for privacy for the family members of those involved, as we contact our lawyers and collectively decide who to blame this on.  We have no further details of the incident at this time," Conexon said in the email statement."

//minor correcton
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not sure if...

media.tenor.comView Full Size


or...

media.tenor.comView Full Size


or...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


or...

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Private plane. Rich people don't bother to fasten seatbelts, they expect you to provide a smooth ride and impeccable service.


Oh please. Rich people and poor people do stupid sh*t all the time. I was recently watching an auto repair video on YouTube. As the auto mechanic reached for the seatbelt in some Ford sh*tbox, he realized the owner cut the seatbelt and placed the buckle in the receiver to fool the seatbelt chime.
Imagine risking ejection during an accident because seatbelts are for p*ssies. People are people. Rich people just have the money to die in fancier transportation.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From New Hampshire to Leesburg, VA? God was on target.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gotta pee before boarding.
Not all private planes have a place to wee.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My dad was a fighter pilot in the US Air Force with a lot of flying hours under his belt, and every time I flew commercial with him he strapped on his seatbelt and never took it off the whole time he was in his seat. He always said that if the plane hit turbulence and suddenly lost altitude, people who weren't strapped down would end up smashing their heads against the ceiling. I wonder if that's what happened here.
 
alex10294
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Private_Citizen: Private plane. Rich people don't bother to fasten seatbelts, they expect you to provide a smooth ride and impeccable service.

Oh please. Rich people and poor people do stupid sh*t all the time. I was recently watching an auto repair video on YouTube. As the auto mechanic reached for the seatbelt in some Ford sh*tbox, he realized the owner cut the seatbelt and placed the buckle in the receiver to fool the seatbelt chime.
Imagine risking ejection during an accident because seatbelts are for p*ssies. People are people. Rich people just have the money to die in fancier transportation.


The correct move is to buy an extra buckle from a junkyard.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The article does not say that the turbulence killed him. He might've had the fish.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: From New Hampshire to Leesburg, VA? God was on target.


The license plate tried to warn them.  They had two options and chose poorly.

Fark user image
 
Yaw String
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm wondering what useful information they think they are going to find on the CVR? I imagine the automated voice chiming "Windshear, Windshear"; a bit of profanity from one or both pilots; the autopilot disengage chime; and a hand full of thumps followed by passenger screaming.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Sexy Jesus: From New Hampshire to Leesburg, VA? God was on target.

The license plate tried to warn them.  They had two options and chose poorly.

[Fark user image image 283x69]


It's a state that has fought seat belt laws for cars for decades. One can only assume the average New Hamster's position on wearing them in a plane.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alex10294: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Private_Citizen: Private plane. Rich people don't bother to fasten seatbelts, they expect you to provide a smooth ride and impeccable service.

Oh please. Rich people and poor people do stupid sh*t all the time. I was recently watching an auto repair video on YouTube. As the auto mechanic reached for the seatbelt in some Ford sh*tbox, he realized the owner cut the seatbelt and placed the buckle in the receiver to fool the seatbelt chime.
Imagine risking ejection during an accident because seatbelts are for p*ssies. People are people. Rich people just have the money to die in fancier transportation.

The correct move is to buy an extra buckle from a junkyard.


or buy this:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


seatbelt silencer with convenient beer-bottle opener.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I'm wondering what useful information they think they are going to find on the CVR? I imagine the automated voice chiming "Windshear, Windshear"; a bit of profanity from one or both pilots; the autopilot disengage chime; and a hand full of thumps followed by passenger screaming.


with the recording they can question the crew about everything they said and their thoughts at the time they said it, under penalty of losing their license to fly if they fail to comply.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now that we have at least two turbulence related stories AND a death, I predict "Turbulence Summer" as every time a plane hits a bump it makes the news. It'll seem like all of a sudden the air is way bumpier than usual, but the actual rate of incidents won't have changed. It's just gonna be newsworthy for a bit, until it's the turn of "shark attacks" or whatever to be reported on breathlessly.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: My dad was a fighter pilot in the US Air Force with a lot of flying hours under his belt, and every time I flew commercial with him he strapped on his seatbelt and never took it off the whole time he was in his seat. He always said that if the plane hit turbulence and suddenly lost altitude, people who weren't strapped down would end up smashing their heads against the ceiling. I wonder if that's what happened here.


This.

Turbulence can kill you any time you are not strapped in.  Airlines do a good job of predicting it and avoiding it, but Clear Air Turbulence (CAT) does what is says on the tin.  If you are the first aircraft through that bit of air, there are no warnings.  I think it's entirely reasonable that the penalty for people not buckling in is death by blunt force trauma.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Yaw String: I'm wondering what useful information they think they are going to find on the CVR? I imagine the automated voice chiming "Windshear, Windshear"; a bit of profanity from one or both pilots; the autopilot disengage chime; and a hand full of thumps followed by passenger screaming.

with the recording they can question the crew about everything they said and their thoughts at the time they said it, under penalty of losing their license to fly if they fail to comply.


Why would you think that? I suggest you google the "bright line" rule which spells out what role CVRs play in regulation enforcement.

In summary:
The FAA does not use CVRs to extract civil penalties;" Discovery is strictly limited to circumstances where a fair judicial proceeding cannot be had without them; and, the FOIA further limits the availability of CVR information.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Barricaded Gunman: My dad was a fighter pilot in the US Air Force with a lot of flying hours under his belt, and every time I flew commercial with him he strapped on his seatbelt and never took it off the whole time he was in his seat. He always said that if the plane hit turbulence and suddenly lost altitude, people who weren't strapped down would end up smashing their heads against the ceiling. I wonder if that's what happened here.

This.

Turbulence can kill you any time you are not strapped in.  Airlines do a good job of predicting it and avoiding it, but Clear Air Turbulence (CAT) does what is says on the tin.  If you are the first aircraft through that bit of air, there are no warnings.  I think it's entirely reasonable that the penalty for people not buckling in is death by blunt force trauma.


When I was learning to fly my instructor and I encountered some rather violent, to me, turbulence in a 152. He told me to do a PIREP about it. So, report severe turbulence? He laughed. He said that was barely moderate turbulence and hoped I never got to see what severe looked like.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OK. I'm just going to say it. What if this person was strapped in, but something flew at their head and caused their death? Not everything is strapped down.
 
