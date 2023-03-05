 Skip to content
(Victoria News)   Landlord got concussed tenant drunk to get her to sign eviction. Aren't people just great?   (vicnews.com) divider line
35
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(Then) she pulled out paperwork - and eviction notice ... She made me sign it while I was intoxicated. I have concussions so alcohol hits me faster. I was in no state to sign documents."

I'm confused. She has concussions? As in, multiple ones? And she drank alcohol anyway? With the landlord who'd already indicated she wanted her out?

I mean, if she signed the documents while in some sort of impaired state or under duress, there should be some recourse available to her. But somehow it seems like there's a little more to the story than this.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she gets to stay. It not I hope nobody moves into any of his places.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: (Then) she pulled out paperwork - and eviction notice ... She made me sign it while I was intoxicated. I have concussions so alcohol hits me faster. I was in no state to sign documents."

I'm confused. She has concussions? As in, multiple ones? And she drank alcohol anyway? With the landlord who'd already indicated she wanted her out?

I mean, if she signed the documents while in some sort of impaired state or under duress, there should be some recourse available to her. But somehow it seems like there's a little more to the story than this.


What? Trust the victim you filthy farker!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to say 'the landlord did not respond to our request for comment'
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: (Then) she pulled out paperwork - and eviction notice ... She made me sign it while I was intoxicated. I have concussions so alcohol hits me faster. I was in no state to sign documents."

I'm confused. She has concussions? As in, multiple ones? And she drank alcohol anyway? With the landlord who'd already indicated she wanted her out?

I mean, if she signed the documents while in some sort of impaired state or under duress, there should be some recourse available to her. But somehow it seems like there's a little more to the story than this.


If she had the money to fight it, She could have afforded the rent increase. Lose/Lose
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. fark landlords.  But. If people won't leave. You gotta expect a reaction.  Just ask Antwan Rockamora. You know, he's Half-black, half-Samoan, used be called Tony Rocky Horror.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I hope she gets to stay. It not I hope nobody moves into any of his places.


Apparently the landlord found some one desperate enough that they're paying $2800 a month, an $800 bump from the $2k she wanted from the supposed victim.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, can that hold up in court?

Sorry, your honor, I knowingly got hammered and signed that paperwork.  I call a bad court thingie and respectfully request a do over.

Kthnx.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
gist of the article:

I was drunk when I signed that contract, buddy.

Don't call me buddy, guy,

I'm not your guy, friend.
 
alex10294
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think I see the problem. One party to this transaction doesn't want to be part of it anymore, but is being forced to participate.
 
austerity101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Wait, can that hold up in court?

Sorry, your honor, I knowingly got hammered and signed that paperwork.  I call a bad court thingie and respectfully request a do over.

Kthnx.


Don't you have to be of sound mind and body to enter into a contract?
 
EasilyDistracted [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It seems that landlords are just a tiny step lower than cops in Fark-world.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: Don't you have to be of sound mind and body to enter into a contract?


Yes. The question will be if the intoxication was involuntary or voluntary, and there can also be criminal elements (even if not prosecuted) if someone purposely got another intoxicated for the purpose of getting them to sign a contract they wouldn't knowingly enter into if they were sober.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: TheYeti: Wait, can that hold up in court?

Sorry, your honor, I knowingly got hammered and signed that paperwork.  I call a bad court thingie and respectfully request a do over.

Kthnx.

Don't you have to be of sound mind and body to enter into a contract?


can the party arguing for the intoxicated state to invalidate the contract actually provide evidence of that intoxicated state or even that the outing occurred at all?

And this wasn't sexual assault, do not assume that consent laws for sex apply to other acts.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The question will be if the intoxication was involuntary or voluntary, and there can also be criminal elements (even if not prosecuted) if someone purposely got another intoxicated for the purpose of getting them to sign a contract they wouldn't knowingly enter into if they were sober.


Depends on how involuntary. Did the landlord spike a drink, or did they offer alcohol to someone with medical problems and no willpower?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If a landlord offer me a drink, i would assume it had poison in it
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: gist of the article:

I was drunk when I signed that contract, buddy.

Don't call me buddy, guy,

I'm not your guy, friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Call me Buddy Guy.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've seen these movies- I thought the tenant just works it off with sexual favors?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

packingheat: I've seen these movies- I thought the tenant just works it off with sexual favors?


Those are documentaries.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah yes, rent caps. The reason people can't afford to move and a way to make everybody else pay extra. Then they complain the landlord does not put enough money back in the property
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Canadians are so nice.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I hope she gets to stay. It not I hope nobody moves into any of his places.


Sadly, the place has already been rented ou to a new sucker, and the landlord is raking in $2800 per month


......for now.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: (Then) she pulled out paperwork - and eviction notice ... She made me sign it while I was intoxicated. I have concussions so alcohol hits me faster. I was in no state to sign documents."

I'm confused. She has concussions? As in, multiple ones? And she drank alcohol anyway? With the landlord who'd already indicated she wanted her out?

I mean, if she signed the documents while in some sort of impaired state or under duress, there should be some recourse available to her. But somehow it seems like there's a little more to the story than this.


it could be the landlord just has a better lawyer and better friends at city hall.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: (Then) she pulled out paperwork - and eviction notice ... She made me sign it while I was intoxicated. I have concussions so alcohol hits me faster. I was in no state to sign documents."

I'm confused. She has concussions? As in, multiple ones? And she drank alcohol anyway? With the landlord who'd already indicated she wanted her out?

I mean, if she signed the documents while in some sort of impaired state or under duress, there should be some recourse available to her. But somehow it seems like there's a little more to the story than this.


Believe. All. Women.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: TheYeti: Wait, can that hold up in court?

Sorry, your honor, I knowingly got hammered and signed that paperwork.  I call a bad court thingie and respectfully request a do over.

Kthnx.

Don't you have to be of sound mind and body to enter into a contract?


At common law if one party is intoxicated and the other party knows they are intoxicated the contract is lot valid.

Also it's not an eviction if it requires consent - probably a notice to vacate, which can usually be rescinded if there's time left on the original lease.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kkinnison: If a landlord offer me a drink, i would assume it had poison in it


I'd look at it with same scepticism i give Treasure chests  when i play D&D.   Probably would not drink it.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: Pocket Ninja: (Then) she pulled out paperwork - and eviction notice ... She made me sign it while I was intoxicated. I have concussions so alcohol hits me faster. I was in no state to sign documents."

I'm confused. She has concussions? As in, multiple ones? And she drank alcohol anyway? With the landlord who'd already indicated she wanted her out?

I mean, if she signed the documents while in some sort of impaired state or under duress, there should be some recourse available to her. But somehow it seems like there's a little more to the story than this.

Believe. All. Women.


wasn't the landlord a woman too?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: ThighsofGlory: Pocket Ninja: (Then) she pulled out paperwork - and eviction notice ... She made me sign it while I was intoxicated. I have concussions so alcohol hits me faster. I was in no state to sign documents."

I'm confused. She has concussions? As in, multiple ones? And she drank alcohol anyway? With the landlord who'd already indicated she wanted her out?

I mean, if she signed the documents while in some sort of impaired state or under duress, there should be some recourse available to her. But somehow it seems like there's a little more to the story than this.

Believe. All. Women.

wasn't the landlord a woman too?


Which is why she is right.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alex10294: I think I see the problem. One party to this transaction doesn't want to be part of it anymore, but is being forced to participate.


Sounds like my marriage...
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: It seems that landlords are just a tiny step lower than cops in Fark-world.


Like patent trolls, they don't contribute to society in any meaningful way
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: austerity101: TheYeti: Wait, can that hold up in court?

Sorry, your honor, I knowingly got hammered and signed that paperwork.  I call a bad court thingie and respectfully request a do over.

Kthnx.

Don't you have to be of sound mind and body to enter into a contract?

At common law if one party is intoxicated and the other party knows they are intoxicated the contract is lot valid.

Also it's not an eviction if it requires consent - probably a notice to vacate, which can usually be rescinded if there's time left on the original lease.


*notice of termination of tenancy by the tenant, sorry.
 
