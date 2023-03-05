 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orange County Register)   Whatever you do, don't call it a waterbed. "It's more than a fad. A fad doesn't last 45 years"   (ocregister.com) divider line
48
    More: Interesting, Mattress, San Francisco State University, Customer, High school, Bed, San Francisco, Jefferson Airplane, England  
•       •       •

1095 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DRTFA but does it come with an 8 track of Disco's greatest hits?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
awkward.comView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had one back in the 80s.
It sucked
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: I had one back in the 80s.
It sucked


Yep.  While you're sleeping on it, it's... tolerable.  Getting in and out is a bit of a pain sometimes.  But setup it a huge pain and if the heater gizmo goes out you wake up frozen.  Nope.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the mid-70s a friend's older brother had one. When he was away we'd bounce at opposite corners to make huge waves.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had one for 40 years. Second mattress, and second heater. I can't stand regular or foam mattresses. When this one goes, I will look at an air mattress, since it can be moved around without making it an all day affair. Draining a waterbed to paint walls is a real pain.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x566]


I had a gf in high school who had that exact looking bed.  We def made some waves
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waterbeds suck, but not as much as Scientology does.

Robert Heinlein invented one, L Ron Hubbard the other. Both somewhat popular sci-fi writers back in the day.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incompatible with feline housemates.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved my waterbed - I'd def have another one.

But as Aquapope above said, if the heater went out it was miserable. You will *never* feel a cold down to your bones like sleeping on an unheated waterbed. Even in the middle of summer in the South with no AC.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My old one sprung a leak. Sand. It's like sleeping on the beach.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had one when we were first married. We didn't have a lot of money and it was given to us.
Problem was, the heater broke and we couldn't afford to fix it.
And we lived in the PNW.
Those winters on that were the worst.
We finally got rid of it and just slept in the frame.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when my parents had one in high early 80s. It seemed strange even then. They moved with it exactly once before getting rid of it and saying "never again." There's no way that thing was comfortable, it was just a big brownish single cell bladder. The heater was cool though
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombie DJ: We had one when we were first married. We didn't have a lot of money and it was given to us.
Problem was, the heater broke and we couldn't afford to fix it.
And we lived in the PNW.
Those winters on that were the worst.
We finally got rid of it and just slept in the frame.


Heaters are cheap.  Getting to them is the PITA.

Waterbeds are incompatible with today's transient, couch surfer life style
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
45 years? What was popular in 1978 and still is today?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitting a Paywall is bad. Subby should feel bad.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 45 years? What was popular in 1978 and still is today?


Cocaine?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the time of year when I really miss having a heated waterbed to crawl into. I bought my first one back in the 70's, and several more since. the last one I had was more like a conventional mattress with water bladders inside. They have improved a lot over the years but they still require too much maintenance.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 45 years? What was popular in 1978 and still is today?


Subby's mom?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had a waterbed when I was very small.

It was awesome.

Then my cousin decided he wanted to make a swimming pool.

Shortly thereafter, the waterbed disappeared.

/I maintain the grudge to this day.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've had mine now for 31 years. I don't think I could sleep well on a regular bed anymore.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had one in the '70s. It was the old style, no internal baffles to minimize the wave motion, just this huge block of water. It was like laying on a big slab of jello.

It was a biatch finding apartments that allowed them. They didn't want the leak hazard. And for anything other than ground floor they claimed the floor wouldn't support the weight (despite the fact that a waterbed exerted less weight per square foot than an average refrigerator). Mine did have a pan under the mattress that would contain any minor leaks.

Ended up always renting ground floor apartments and putting up a big damage deposit each time.

Coming home drunk and getting the bed spins on a waterbed is an experience I don't recommend.
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I cannot remember the last time I even saw a waterbed. It's been years. Quite possibly decades.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mrs Bensonmum had a waterbed, and so did I. We were compatible from the start. When our house burned down we lived in a rental for 2 years that didn't allow a waterbed, so we slept on an air mattress. For two years.
Now we're in a semi-permanent home and we have the new soft-sided water bed, we love it so much.
For the people who have been saying that without a heater it's a little too cold, no s***.  They are completely unusable without a heater, but that's just part of the design. It's like complaining your car is uncomfortable and undrivable when the seats removed.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: Mrs Bensonmum had a waterbed, and so did I. We were compatible from the start. When our house burned down we lived in a rental for 2 years that didn't allow a waterbed, so we slept on an air mattress. For two years.
Now we're in a semi-permanent home and we have the new soft-sided water bed, we love it so much.
For the people who have been saying that without a heater it's a little too cold, no s***.  They are completely unusable without a heater, but that's just part of the design. It's like complaining your car is uncomfortable and undrivable when the seats removed.


Also, fun fact, this is the second waterbed we have purchased from the waterbed doctor mentioned in the article.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had one for about a year when I lived in a basement apartment in Chicago. I don't remember it having a heater though...
 
drewogatory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The old waterbeds sucked if you were a couple. If you got it filled perfectly for 2 people it sucked for one and vice versa. If you were single and got lucky it was like farking on a beach ball.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
devine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: Submitting a Paywall is bad. Subby should feel bad.


Greenlighting them is worse.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

freddyV: I had one back in the 80s.
It sucked


Fun thing to know! They've changed a lot over the past FORTY YEARS!

I'd kill to have my giant one back that I had since the late 90s; I upgraded the mattress twice and it was such a luxury, especially in winter or while ill. But now I live in an upstairs apartment where it wouldn't fit well so I had to give it up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do they come with a free penicillin shot?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I built a bed for my son around 10 years ago. It started off as a father-son project. We just thought it would be cool to make one. By the time we finished it, my wife came down and said, why did you build a waterbed? We hadn't even thought of that. So, with a few minor modifications, we put a water mattress in it. he still sleeps on it. He's leaving for college this fall, and I think I will retire it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had major waterbed envy in the 80s. My best friend and her entire family had waterbeds. Then my parents bought one for themselves, and then for my older sister. I only got to nap on them a couple of times while sick; never got one of my own.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 45 years? What was popular in 1978 and still is today?



According to some recent Fark articles, complaining about Jane Fonda.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My college roommate had a waterbed, and I had to help him move it 4 or 5 times, along with his 80-gallon saltwater fishtank. Between the draining, disassembly, moving, reassembling, refilling, carrying buckets of water and running hoses to sinks, it was always a half-day long procedure just to get his stupid tank set up again and his ugly, shellacked wood frame reassembled into a functional bed.

Waterbeds are like cheap red lingerie from Walmart or sex in a hot tub: it all sounds like crazy sexy fun to the sort of people who don't have much experience with sex or fun.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Coming home drunk and getting the bed spins on a waterbed is an experience I don't recommend.


Better than coming home drunk and getting the meat spins
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think a lot of apartments and other rental specifically forbid waterbeds, likely as a source of potential water damage. Personally, I use a firm memory foam mattress. Thought it might be too firm at first but turns out it's just right. No more waking up in the middle of the night with dead arms or in the morning with a sore lower back.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 595x720]


Between the sh*tty drawing style, the "Parade Magazine" level of triteness of subject, and the inexplicable "02.30 hours" caption, that right there is the waterbed of cartoons.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 45 years? What was popular in 1978 and still is today?


Heroin?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Submitting a Paywall is bad. Subby should feel bad.


Keep using IE and complaining about a shiatty experience. You should feel bad
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 45 years? What was popular in 1978 and still is today?


Uh.  Jack Daniels?  Star Wars?  Christopher Walken?  Lord Of The Rings?  Blondie?  Pick-up trucks?  Bananas?
 
Siskabush
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My parents and my brother had waterbeds. I never slept on their waterbeds so....

/Not a cool story bro
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I built a bed for my son around 10 years ago. It started off as a father-son project. We just thought it would be cool to make one. By the time we finished it, my wife came down and said, why did you build a waterbed? We hadn't even thought of that. So, with a few minor modifications, we put a water mattress in it. he still sleeps on it. He's leaving for college this fall, and I think I will retire it.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Cats In The Cradle-Harry Chapin
Youtube KUwjNBjqR-c
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

casey17: I loved my waterbed - I'd def have another one.

But as Aquapope above said, if the heater went out it was miserable. You will *never* feel a cold down to your bones like sleeping on an unheated waterbed. Even in the middle of summer in the South with no AC.


Maybe somebody will pair one with memory foam and reach a happy temperature medium.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nosatril: casey17: I loved my waterbed - I'd def have another one.

But as Aquapope above said, if the heater went out it was miserable. You will *never* feel a cold down to your bones like sleeping on an unheated waterbed. Even in the middle of summer in the South with no AC.

Maybe somebody will pair one with memory foam and reach a happy temperature medium.


There's a mattress for that:  https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g32127672/best-cooling-mattresses/
 
qlenfg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Friend of mine had a waterbed (inherited from his older brother), and always borrowed a garden hose from me whenever he had to move or replace a leaky mattress. One time, I was gone, so he went to the store and bought the cheapest hose he could find to do the job. He didn't realize it was a soaker hose until it was too late.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.