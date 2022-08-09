 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Day 375 of WW3. There is battling in the streets of Bakhmut and not a single building has been left undamaged, but the city has yet to fall to the invaders. It's your Sunday Ukraine War thread   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Ukrainian commanders, Business, Russian troops, Russians, Land, Bakhmut - in terms of blood, inch of our land  
235 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)



wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again
Youtube SHhrZgojY1Q
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
                        
Fark user image
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over 200,000 Russian soldiers and more than 1,800 officers have been killed or wounded since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Christopher Cavoli, told Der Spiegel on March 3.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUST ANOTHER VATNIK SUNDAY!!

New thread already
I was just in the middle of a dream
I was mocking Putintino
With a crystal-clear, NAFO meme

But I can't be late
'Cause then I guess the trolls will just go insane
These are the days
When you wish they would just stick to twitter

It's just another Vatnik Sunday (Woah, woah)
I wish iat was Monday (Woah, woah)
'Cause that's my fun day (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
My tabulating the weekend orc K.I.A day (Woah, woah)
It's just another Vatnik Sunday

Have to catch the thread early
Got to get the numbers before the second page shiatshow
And if I had a VPN
I still couldn't make it on time

'Cause it takes me so long (Oh, oh)
Just to figure out what I'm gonna post
Blame it on the lag
But the Tankies are already there

It's just another Vatnik Sunday (Woah, woah)
I wish iat was Monday (Woah, woah)
'Cause that's my fun day (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
My tabulating the weekend orc K.I.A day (Woah, woah)
It's just another Vatnik Sunday

Of all my nights
Why did my inner gamer have to pick last night
To re-awaken?
(Last night, last night)
Doesn't it matter
That I have to feed the both of us memes?
Play Time is down

It tells me in its bedroom voice
C'mon dude, let's go score some sweet loot
Time it goes so fast
(When you're having fun)

It's just another Vatnik Sunday (Woah, woah)
I wish iat was Monday (Woah, woah)
'Cause that's my fun day (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
It's just another Vatnik Sunday

It's just another Vatnik Sunday (Woah, woah)
I wish iat was Monday (Woah, woah)
'Cause that's my fun day (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
It's just another Vatnik Sunday
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting this in early:
Fark user image

Hope you're better today.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gaslight: Over 200,000 Russian soldiers and more than 1,800 officers have been killed or wounded since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Christopher Cavoli, told Der Spiegel on March 3.



Wars of attrition are generally stupid because the side fighting to expel an imperial power... be it Vietnam, Afghanistan, or someone else is willing to absorb more losses than their opponent. North Vietnam had like 900K military casualties to the USA's 60K. Even if you tally South Vietnam casualties and other US allies, you are still at like a 3 or 4 to one ratio. Russia has invented a new type of attritional war where the "superior" imperial power is the one actually absorbing the bulk of the casualties. And although there's some partisan activity behind the Ruskie lines, most of their casualties are from conventional engagements. Russia has not even been able to move to the guerrilla warfare attritional phase of its imperial war.

Congrats Russia, you just invented the dumbest attritional war strategy in history.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A great read from Phillip O'Brien's substack on Bakhmut and its implications on Russias war priorities and its impact on the war overall.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a reminder to our community we've already had our Sunday Vatnik Rush™ on Friday. Therefore whatever happens today, is on them.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If there is some reason we stopped doing these I missed it so sorry and/or you're welcome.

Fark user image

Zelenskyy's alive!
 
fasahd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't really say it's my style, but Bakhmut deserves an attitude:

i.imgflip.com


Insane Clown Posse-Faygo Song
Youtube AYXxhWILSM8
 
mederu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian army Failed its major attack | They never learn
Youtube o8vLOAdQSwk

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
04 Mar: Ukrainians Are BREAKING OUT OF VIRTUAL ENCIRCLEMENT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube abKJ4X1uewA

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ukraine sent a missile towards Moscow oblast | D-Day in Crimea?! | Ukraine Update
Youtube 7chFW2x1DGA

Yesterdays Artur
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: JUST ANOTHER VATNIK SUNDAY!!New thread already
I was just in the middle of a dream
I was mocking Putintino
With a crystal-clear, NAFO meme

But I can't be late
'Cause then I guess the trolls will just go insane
These are the days
When you wish they would just stick to twitter

It's just another Vatnik Sunday (Woah, woah)
I wish iat was Monday (Woah, woah)
'Cause that's my fun day (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
My tabulating the weekend orc K.I.A day (Woah, woah)
It's just another Vatnik Sunday

Have to catch the thread early
Got to get the numbers before the second page shiatshow
And if I had a VPN
I still couldn't make it on time

'Cause it takes me so long (Oh, oh)
Just to figure out what I'm gonna post
Blame it on the lag
But the Tankies are already there

It's just another Vatnik Sunday (Woah, woah)
I wish iat was Monday (Woah, woah)
'Cause that's my fun day (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
My tabulating the weekend orc K.I.A day (Woah, woah)
It's just another Vatnik Sunday

Of all my nights
Why did my inner gamer have to pick last night
To re-awaken?
(Last night, last night)
Doesn't it matter
That I have to feed the both of us memes?
Play Time is down

It tells me in its bedroom voice
C'mon dude, let's go score some sweet loot
Time it goes so fast
(When you're having fun)

It's just another Vatnik Sunday (Woah, woah)
I wish iat was Monday (Woah, woah)
'Cause that's my fun day (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
It's just another Vatnik Sunday

It's just another Vatnik Sunday (Woah, woah)
I wish iat was Monday (Woah, woah)
'Cause that's my fun day (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
It's just another Vatnik Sunday


Epic
 
Irisclara
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
in a couple more months...

pbs.twimg.com
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of February 25 through March 3 (Days 367 to 373):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Or that the Kremlin financed torture centers. Rarely there will be a happy ending, often because the enemy is so stupid. Finally countries are calling Russia out on its crimes, but you have to wonder what took them so long. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one, here you go.

Remember, Biden reached Kyiv before Russia didTick tock, Vova. You know how rough the start of Russian spring can be.

Battle for the Strategically Insignificant Cowshed update: Looks like Russia's finally made real progress in Bakhmut. It was looking tenuous at the start of the week, but an alleged Ukrainian counterattack in the north relieved pressure by cutting off the forward Russian units there. By Thursday, reports indicated that Ukraine was planning to withdraw from the city as it was too costly to continue holding given its lack of strategic value. Recent reports suggest that Wagner units are in Bakhmut proper while Ukrainian units have withdrawn to the western side of the city across the river and blown the bridges behind them. And to think all it took was all of Wagner's free (literally and figuratively) forces, huge masses of Stalinist penal brigades, and enough regular army units to backfill the casualties Wagner has suffered over the past 7 months trying to take the outlying areas! Not that Russian regulars have a rosier outlook. But now they're out of criminals to send, so I guess it's time for the panhandlers to descend on Kramatorsk and Slovyansk? Maybe they should scale it back to taking Vuhledar? And just in time for mud season. After which the Russians will have no armor left while Ukraine will have new units with Leopards and Abrams and Bradleys, oh my! General George Catton approves.

NATO countries continue their hemming and hawing on what aid they'll give Ukraine, but the US may have tipped its hand by deploying 100 new tank transporters to Europe. It remains to be seen what will happen to the old tank transporters, but I would like to note that it's a 23 hour drive from Zutendaal, Belgium, to Kyiv and only 16 to Lviv...A man can dream. On more stable intellectual footing, Ukraine played it coy regarding their strike on an ammo depot in Mariupol claiming that "inaccessibility is a very relative concept." HIMARS? Homegrown drone with extra long range? Unclear, but nice to see that as Ukraine is reinvigorating its targeted deep strikes (But are they multiple, simultaneous, and devastating? For those who know.) Russia's capability to terrorize Ukraine in return seems to be greatly diminished albeit not completely gone. Must be tough to get new stock when your idiot troops blow it up all the time your biggest partner is teetering on the precipice of revolution and they want you to send war materiel in return while China's giving bedroom eyes to the thought of your imperial carcass and former client states are selling arms on the sly to Ukraine because hey, their checks actually clear. Of course, that's assuming you even have any left once the partisans get done dropping grenades on it. After teabagging it with a reconnaissance drone first, of course. Are they domestic partisans or Ukrainians sneaking across the borderUkrainian special forcesDisaffected ethnic Russians looking to start a revolutionWho knows! Meanwhile, the US would basically be out only gas money if we turned over our "old" Abrams we're planning on retiring. Hey, I wonder why Poland had all those spare Twardies to give in the first place? Probably nothing. Just like the name of this AA system Germany sent. Still crazy to think most NATO countries haven't even broken the 10% mark yet the amount of tankie cope is immense.

It's like Nailin' Palin, except with more Putin and less innuendo but still equally nuttier than a squirrel's testicles. Speaking of balls, this girl's got bigger ones than pretty much anyone. Preferable to whatever stupidity Elmo's spouting today (a detailed Farker rebuttal) on his platform for copypasta Russian agitprop or those around these parts labeled in Red 1. Meanwhile, in the real world, Americans (including Russian and Belarussian immigrants) support Ukraine. Well, at least some of us. It's crazy to think that Republicans have gone from an idiot who occasionally did the right thing to Hair Furor to possibly a craven, thin-skinned, flip-flopping asshole who looks like someone wearing an ill-fitting Tucker Carlson skinsuit that's been spray-tanned to match Trump. And these idiots hold Russia up as a paragon of virtue.

They have names. Robert Paulson shockingly not among them.

Fun fact, I work in the same office as these paste eaters (sorry, "co-working space"). They're pleasant enough, but the conversations I've overheard lead me to believe they're not playing with a full deck of cards if you catch my drift.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

BadCosmonaut's prediction on how this will all end.

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics but not any recently that I've seen.

Zelensky is alive! Is VHTS alive? Has anyone seen him lately? The end is nigh last I heard! Good luck!

Tracianne is still in and out of (but mostly in) the hospital. Finally some good (?) news, though. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's foot is no longer proper farked (F_J is just frustrated). It's responding well to hyperbaric O2 treatments and he won't need amputation, but lots and lots of PT. As such, updates will be less frequent.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above.

Bob Able's coloring page of BadCosmo's constructive cargo criticisms.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

GardenWeasel with a reminder.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's surgery follow up went well. Still figuring out the transit situation.

Condolences to Autodave on his father's recent death. He's still looking for someone or something to donate his father's unused nebulizer medications to.

Cobere's gotten even better news from the doctor and the SSA.

Ian Flummoxed's life advice.
 
fasahd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Okay, that was the wrong thing. It was stupider that the stupidist stuped I was aiming for. I just wanted Sunday adrenaline to go with my espresso. 'Won't get fooled again' was probably a better choice. This is still fun somehow...

I Want My Sh*t
Youtube qkgKccKlu2g
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Irisclara: [Fark user image 605x680]


I hope he gets a roommate soon.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In war-torn Ukraine, a first-of-its-kind mental health center aims to heal as 'Part of our survival'
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Антитіла - Фортеця Бахмут / Acoustic Official video
Youtube QB1H_B9lcrg
 
Harrson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harlee: [images]

[Fark user image image 850x775]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x261]


Hey welcome back!
 
Charletron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Currently there is no communication in the city so the city is cut out, the bridges are destroyed and the tactics the Russians are using is the tactic of parched land,"

Probs a translation issue but I assume he meant "scorched earth"?

Parched land just doesn't have the same oompf
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Charletron: "Currently there is no communication in the city so the city is cut out, the bridges are destroyed and the tactics the Russians are using is the tactic of parched land,"

Probs a translation issue but I assume he meant "scorched earth"?

Parched land just doesn't have the same oompf


It's 'cause they so thirsty
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Windows on a war: Miguel Gutiérrez's photographs of Ukraine

The Venezuelan photojournalist's images of the conflict show us, simply and powerfully, the view through the windows of those experiencing it
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There may be that creeping realization, sifting through the deep recesses of the subconscious of the invaders, that there really is such a stark and dramatic difference between them and those they claim to be their brethren, regardless of the ethnic or linguistic backgrounds of those they have subjected to their horror.

I have been warned about overly romanticizing the people of that great land by both indigenous and diaspora, but even those warnings are a testament to the self awareness and capacity for growth that are so absent in those that claim, in their twisted way, to be their compatriots.

The bitter harvest the invaders sow is not in the paranoid destruction of a land that wanted anything from them, nor those that aid the attacked. And they shall surely reap it, in time.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Антитіла - Фортеця Бахмут / Official video
Youtube OmqLVrUXsTQ
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While some nefarious Western or fifth columnist sources may claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no room in his heart for the love of anything at all, due to the fact that it was surgically removed and replaced with a desiccated toadstool in a tragic Kamchatkan ritual sacrifice mishap, let it be known now that he in fact has a pet he cherishes more deeply than anything else on this earth. Yes, it is true that dogs will howl and cats will vomit into slippers at a higher-than-normal rate whenever his name is mentioned, but even so Putin has a special friend that he holds most dear, which is a stuffed Iguana named Chuckles which in life was the only friend he had when he was an orphan boy forced to sieve corn kernels from the effluence of the sewage spew of . . . *touches earpiece* I'm sorry, I'm being told that Putin has just ordered Chuckles to be executed for high treason. Well, it just goes to show what I've always said, you can never trust a stuffed iguana. Moving on.

* In more unfortunate treason news, it appears our beloved imaginary ex-weathergirl Svetlana gone over to the enemy and taken up residence inside the head of Good Morning, Moscow!'s chief on-air personality. While this rival broadcast here at the Kremlin has long been a thorn in our side, this ultimate insult has been answered, as a crack team of production interns were fitted last night with explosive vests and sent over to *explosion in the distance* solve the problem.  We will have a special memorial broadcast on Thursday.

* The official Twitter account of the 2023 Moscow Olympics was briefly hijacked today by hackers claiming to be from the "Sybian Liberation Front" who replaced the Olympic Rings symbol with blurry and incorrect schematics for a mechanical masturbation aid. "Brothers and Sisters under sexual repression stand up and be counted, unless, like you're into that, which is totally cool," read the announcement, which was quickly taken down by Kremlin IT staffers. Tragically, however, what appears to have been a mistranslation in the schematics has resulted in significant injuries in at least twelve cases where interested parties constructed homemade mechanical dildo devices powered by V8 engines and suffered extensive damage to their anal or genital areas. "We have put in a desperate plea for an emergency delivery of a Ford 4C3Z-6051-EB Cylinder Head Gasket to repair this poor man's ability to defecate, but Western sanctions are crippling our ability to help," the director general of Moscow Central Hospital said in a tear-filled interview today. "Please, Americans, won't you think of this man's destroyed rectum?" At press time, the unfortunate victim of this tragic hacking incident was making "vroom-vroom" noises while sitting on the hospital toilet.
 
fasahd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

turboke: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QB1H_B9lcrg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Well, the CC didn't help much. Fortunately, I've seen the original with English subtitles and know what is being said. Beautiful to think of them having this as a song of strength and solidarity in the field. Stay safe troops.

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Please remember - what exactly allows us to be united now, united for justice. Every person matters. That is, every person is important, every life is important.
Glory to all those who protect Ukraine and the international order on the legal front! Glory to all who are now fighting for Ukraine!
 
