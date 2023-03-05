 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: finding something when or where you least expected it   (fark.com) divider line
14
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was once walking back to my car at a rest area on a highway in New Jersey, when I heard "Hey Hats! Wears Hats!". Turned out to be my college roommate, who I hadn't seen for over ten years.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I found my lost shaker of salt in the living room when I got wasted again.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: I found my lost shaker of salt in the living room when I got wasted again.


Was there a woman to blame, or was it your own damn fault?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MrsRT ran into one of her sorority sisters at Dachau a couple of years after graduating.

/I once found my car keys in the freezer. Still working on figuring that one out
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was walking through the lobby at work (large media company) and I noticed someone checking in at security that looked familiar.  I lingered a bit to confirm it, and yes, his badge said DREW CURTIS.  I introduced myself, mildly startling him, and we had a brief chat.  Well, mostly me.  I'd been kind of blasé about Fark at the time and had let my Total Fark account lapse.  I was now rejuvenated, I re-signed up for Total Fark and became active again.  Totally ruined my life, but hey, it a CSB.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kids used to both be going apeshiat in baby seats in the back of the car on long drives.

To distract them, I'd challenge them to "spot a pink car."   That would keep them busy for a little while.

There would be enthusiastic bluffs and near misses -with my hammed up referee's admonishment on the calls ("Noooo, that's purple, no points awarded").

They never could find one.

Once they both fell asleep mid game.  A few minutes later, a pastel pink old VW Beetle came up the next on-ramp. I quietly called it, not waking them up.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I re-signed up for Total Fark and became active again.  Totally ruined my life, but hey, it a CSB.


You'll get over it
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, we were tearing down our circa 1905 adobe house to build a new stick-framed home on the same site, and my father noticed that one of the concrete window headers had some weird octagonal rebar sticking out of the end of it.  He started chipping away and the concrete revealed a lever-action Winchester 30-30 rifle hidden inside; he wrote a letter to the grandson of the man who originally owned the ranch and his reply was that when he was growing up, it was common family knowledge that his grandfather had bushwhacked some unfortunate Mexican sheepherder during a range war between cattle and sheep ranchers, and the house  that he built was apparently a good spot to hide the murder weapon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I found the Holy Spirit while praying with 2 hot Mormon missionaries in Chula Vista.
/maybe it was heartburn
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I flew down to Jamaica to an all inclusive, got there too early to immediately check in, so I headed to one of the bars on the beach to kill some time. I think I had 5-6-7 rum and OJs, all the while I hadn't eaten that day, guess what happened. I woke up the next day, found I'd pissed all over the floor in the entranceway, and couldn't find my only pair of glasses. After spending a good hour searching for them I found them on the floor, at the back of the closet. I tried to clean up the piss with towels, and left a $20 tip for the maid when she came to clean the room.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

little big man: When I was a kid, we were tearing down our circa 1905 adobe house to build a new stick-framed home on the same site, and my father noticed that one of the concrete window headers had some weird octagonal rebar sticking out of the end of it.  He started chipping away and the concrete revealed a lever-action Winchester 30-30 rifle hidden inside; he wrote a letter to the grandson of the man who originally owned the ranch and his reply was that when he was growing up, it was common family knowledge that his grandfather had bushwhacked some unfortunate Mexican sheepherder during a range war between cattle and sheep ranchers, and the house  that he built was apparently a good spot to hide the murder weapon.

[Fark user image 425x358] [Fark user image 195x353]


You win today's Internet.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
back in HS my buddy Allan had a tri bowl pipe. PITA to get it going but when it was all stoked up it was great fun. Allan managed to lose the tri bowl section. weeks later when I was going to cross the highway back home from getting cigarettes my toes stubbed something. I looked down, it was shiny. Turned out to be the missing section of the pipe.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To be honest, I kind of expected it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Found an old 19th c. liquor bottle last year, just laying embedded in the dirt behind my house, after leaf blowing. We built the house in the early 90s, and there had been heavy equipment all around the foundation, so I'm unclear as to how the bottle survived. The land has been woods for a good long time, we understand it had been unbuildable due to ledge, and was used as a woodlot.
 
