 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Here's an article about a machine that's stuck under the city of Toronto, but it's kind of... boring   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
4
    More: Fail, Hazard, Toronto, Roof, Business, Rain, Bloor Street, boring machine, Time  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 8:45 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be boring within
And boring without
And boring around
And boring about

Is boring indeed.

And the wood I would eat
As I bored 'neath the bed
Would go very neat
Very straight to my head.

-Kelly
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
> it was decided that a ground stabilization firm would be brought in to sure up the soil around the machine

Stop trying to make "sure up" happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oof. I bet there's a lot of pressure from the homeowners in that super expensive area to get this done.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.