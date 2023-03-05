 Skip to content
(Toronto Sun)   3 days in Vegas, $2k in spending and betting money, PLUS lessons from a blackjack pro, all for free? Sign me up   (torontosun.com) divider line
starlost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bukharin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Go to vegas. Collect 2K. Go home, you already won.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
blackjack tester?  no hooker and blow tester?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
2k in spending money for three days in Vegas? What do I do for the other 2 days, 23 hours and 20 minutes?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can you keep the money if you don't spend it?
 
Mouser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So who do I have to kill?  Not that I'm interested in becoming a temp hitman; I just assumed that's part of the deal.
 
elvindeath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Based on my last trip, that $2000 would basically cover an hour of gambling and a nice steak dinner.   Still, I'll take it ... Vegas is fantastic.
 
