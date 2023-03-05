 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Thar' be no pirates on the high seas matey   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Great clown Pagliacci's pick-me-up
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A picture of that final meeting:
en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should have been done and formally enrolled on September 19th.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Expect global temps to be skyrocketing soon.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

It may be too late. In 2000 there were only 17 pirates left. Does this treaty even include a pirate breeding program? And if so, can I sign up?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just as well, I doubt they'd get a good upload speed out there.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Does this treaty even include a pirate breeding program? And if so, can I sign up?


media-amazon.comView Full Size

"Sure, just scally your wag over 'ere into me cabin."
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Buggery On The High Seas
Youtube Q-1BVhTAfTI
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So whose navy is going to enforce it?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is pretty momentous from an environmental perspective.

I guess human trafficking is governed by a different set of laws.
 
tfresh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh thank god the UN is here to save us all.
 
laxspanker13
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

