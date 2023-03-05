 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Hacked-fil-A   (ktla.com) divider line
    Email address, Email, email addresses, membership numbers, Information sensitivity, Chick-Fil, automated attack, customers  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Sunday now. They're closed. I want their spicy chicken sandwich so badly.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chick-Fil-A in response has launched a suspicious FAQ page on their website.

That page is pretty sus. I'm on to you FAQ page  ಠ_ಠ
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chick-Fil-A One membership numbers

double-down-gasp!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As I don't eat there, much less participate in their programs, I dodged that bullet.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Getting your identity stolen because you were part of the Chick-Fil-A loyalty program is a low point in someone's life.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the company, an automated attack was launched against its website and app.

LIKE EVERYONE ELSE GUYS! GET WITH THE PROGRAM!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't believe "I heard they're good" worked as a  marketing slogan.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's Sunday now. They're closed. I want their spicy chicken sandwich so badly.


Popeye's is open, and their chicken sandwich is better anyway.
 
