Like slimy lettuce that's been sitting out all day, the new "Jared from Subway" docuseries is hard to stomach
7
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone want to watch that?
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: Why would anyone want to watch that?


Same reason people slow down to look at a car wreck.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His mistake was not running for congress
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"'It was like people seeing Michael Jackson, that's really the way it was,' is how journalist Rochelle Herman describes a crowd reaction to Fogle that she witnessed firsthand."

Oh, honey...

/Apt simile is apt.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At times he called her "incessantly," and the arc that Monster paints is one of increasing intensity, in which Fogle went from expressing attraction to children to recounting raping them to instructing Herman to groom her children and her children's friends for him. Herman says that introducing her daughter, Angela, to him before she had any indication of his predatory nature was nonetheless "like putting your children in the mouth of a shark.

Stopped reading there.
 
englaja
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 
englaja
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

englaja:


Fat fingers there. Maybe they need the subway diet ..

The dude always just looked creepy. There was always something in his eyes that I couldn't pick, something disturbing behind them. Creepy AF. Now we know what it was, and learned how he used his success and influence and was so brazenly open about it....

The world would have been a better place if the fat fark had a heart attack long before discovering overpriced soy meat, soggy vegetables and children.
 
