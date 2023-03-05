 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Fresno bank eschews locks, uses honor system to guard assets during off hours   (kiro7.com) divider line
7
    More: Facepalm, Financial institution, Bank, Television, Finance, Police, Television station, front door, Fresno Police Department  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fortunately he was a White bald man.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Fortunately he was a White bald man.


Those words appearing in that sequence makes this the greatest instance of flattery in the history of white bald men.  "Fortunately"!  They all just cheered up for an instant, before soaking back into their misery.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe hire that guy part time to help ensure shiat like this doesn't happen again?
 
whr21
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What happened to that vaunted amazon drone fleet?
Seems like they could do a bit of PR'
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"After questioning the man, officers learned that keys were left in the front door of the bank and the man left himself inside."

"I just left myself inside, officer."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fortunately, banks don't carry actual money anymore, it's all pixels now.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
in younger days i had a full time and two part time jobs. one of the p/t jobs was cleaning offices. i had the keys to go in and suspend security in a bank. showed up one time while there was still a half dozen employees doing a project. they freaked.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.