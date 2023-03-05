 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Armed robber steals stuff, points gun toward loss prevention officer at Chandler Walmart. Could he BE any more brazen?   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
10
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I look forward to his arrested for armed robbery and whatever else they can charge him with.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I look forward to his arrested for armed robbery and whatever else they can charge him with.


I look forward to hearing how one becomes a "loss prevention officer" at a ww.  Or more importantly... why???
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTH? wear a mask and a baseball hat
carry no weapon - less time in case you get caught
feet don't fail me now
everything you wore goes into a thrift shop donation box, put on fresh clothes head to toe
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Walmart with a passion.  They sell cheaply made junk and force other local businesses to shut down.  I refuse to set foot in a Walmart.  So I'm conflicted.  Stealing is definitely wrong, but fark Walmart.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I hate Walmart with a passion.  They sell cheaply made junk and force other local businesses to shut down.  I refuse to set foot in a Walmart.  So I'm conflicted.  Stealing is definitely wrong, but fark Walmart.


They make billions in profits and choose to prosecute the old and infirm. No, I will not cite. Personal experience.
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get rich or die trying. I do not know where you thought this was going, but here we are.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fereals: [Fark user image 850x606]

Get rich or die trying. I do not know where you thought this was going, but here we are.


It omits civil asset forfeiture, aka government theft.  Which exceeds losses through burglaries.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could he be any more brazen? Sure, he could speak at CPAC.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It looks like a scene where the loss prev guy looks like a dad goin, "listen here fella" as he holds up his finger "we don't just walk out of stores and not pay". To which the robber responds with, "fark you mannnnn".
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.