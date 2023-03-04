 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 931: "Closeups". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
23
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

24 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2023 at 12:01 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Closeups

Description: Show us macros or close ups of small things.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My cat inspecting the Tootsie Toy car I painted for my cousin's little boy. (1991)
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSCF2495 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/early dandelion
//Statesville, NC
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Memorial Close Up"

Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery near State College, Pennsylvania.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Look Who Joined The Party"

Elvis the Iridescent Shark crashes a shot of my snails in my aquarium.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Red Mushroom"

Colonel Denning State Park near Newville, Pennsylvania.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG6194 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/old door knob
//Lincolnton, NC
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Diecast 1966 Chevy Impala
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trying out a "closeup" lens filter on an old lens
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elicar 90mm F2.4 macro lens (also marketed as Vivitar)
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mercury Dime
Zuiko 55mm F3.5 macro lens, OM bellows extended around 130mm, OM to M43 mount adapter
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wild blackberry flower
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Honey bee covered in rather large pollen
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some wildflower
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0237 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/some little fungi
//North Carolina Arboretum
//Asheville, NC
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My Waltham pocket watch, model 845, ca. 1907
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ready for my Close Up.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Orchid.
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.