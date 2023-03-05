 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The stairway to heaven better also have a ramp or the big man is about to get a well deserved earful   (judithheumann.com) divider line
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Roll in peace, Judy. You wheelie made a difference.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She left a big chair to be filled.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just like tears, there are no handicaps in heaven.  Rest well Judy.  You earned it
 
JeffMD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who needs a chair when you have wings. I'm sure she has done and achieved more then I could in two life times. respect.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Time to roll this out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
