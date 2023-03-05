 Skip to content
(Insider)   A relief: the anointing oil for King Charles' coronation will NOT contain civet secretions, whale intestinal schmutz, wren's livers, or chaffinch brains   (insider.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wish whoever it is who keeps submitting royal family articles would STOP IT.

makes it look like we're obsessed with them, when the only place I ever see these bloody articles is fark.  it's subby who's obsessed, and dollars to donuts, they ain't british.  most everyone on fark isn't.

anyway.  no one will care about this.  don't know why I bothered.

and another thing...
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wolf nipple chips will be served at the reception, however.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
NathanAllen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cut cat poop coffee is still good, right?

Literally, cat poop coffee
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lady J: I wish whoever it is who keeps submitting royal family articles would STOP IT.

makes it look like we're obsessed with them, when the only place I ever see these bloody articles is fark.  it's subby who's obsessed, and dollars to donuts, they ain't british.  most everyone on fark isn't.

anyway.  no one will care about this.  don't know why I bothered.

and another thing...
I'll rather listen about the Royal Family drama instead of the Kardashian/Ye nonsense. If we can ban discussing about some guy with a case of beer why not these fools?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Had an entire war to stop caring what these idiots think or do. Fark them. Their entire country's an undemocratic embarrassment at this point and now they're clucking approvingly over what's in their farking BS ceremonial oil. They really do deserve their slow-motion economic collapse.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It will be 100% pure Archbishop of Canterbury jizz, as is customary.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It will be 100% pure Archbishop of Canterbury jizz, as is customary.


Same as the crème eggs?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lady J: I wish whoever it is who keeps submitting royal family articles would STOP IT.

makes it look like we're obsessed with them, when the only place I ever see these bloody articles is fark.  it's subby who's obsessed, and dollars to donuts, they ain't british.  most everyone on fark isn't.

anyway.  no one will care about this.  don't know why I bothered.

and another thing...
I go grocery shopping in person. I'm forced to see them once a week. Along with whatever Ben, Jennifer, Biden, Barack, Michelle, Brad, Angelina, or Jersey Shore is doing. Usually at the checkout end cap.

You should feel refreshed that Fark is able to capture the bored housewife market. Beats the smell of unwashed feet, cheeto dust, and basement mildew.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's no ginger in it either
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTP: The oil for the coronation, set to take place on May 6, was made sacred in Jerusalems' Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus was crucified and buried.

Really?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: FTP: The oil for the coronation, set to take place on May 6, was made sacred in Jerusalems' Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus was crucified and buried.

Really?


https://churchoftheholysepulchre.net/

It's in-universe canon. They didn't want to drag the bodies of murderers and insurrectionists far from the hill to dump the bodies.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lady J: I wish whoever it is who keeps submitting royal family articles would STOP IT.

makes it look like we're obsessed with them, when the only place I ever see these bloody articles is fark.  it's subby who's obsessed, and dollars to donuts, they ain't british.  most everyone on fark isn't.

anyway.  no one will care about this.  don't know why I bothered.

and another thing...
It's like Jersey Shore, except classier (which means more expensive bling and more sexual assault cover ups)...
 
cptrios
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: FlashHarry: FTP: The oil for the coronation, set to take place on May 6, was made sacred in Jerusalems' Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus was crucified and buried.

Really?

https://churchoftheholysepulchre.net/

It's in-universe canon. They didn't want to drag the bodies of murderers and insurrectionists far from the hill to dump the bodies.


The Bible exists in the Westphall-Munchiverse, right?
 
