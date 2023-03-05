 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   Vibrator operated for a month and drove 25 residents just about insane. I guess that would do it   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Apartment, Annual general meeting, China, Tower block, Tradesman, ST, Corporation, Management of downtown Auckland  
•       •       •

1065 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Mar 2023 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person who did it should be thrown out the window
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"'I've been told it's a ceiling vibrator V2 version, vibrating and knocking...'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they think that's bad, try living with our housemate. That room sounds like a swarm of angry bees are being stirred up in there 24/7.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that it's been found, the residents can hopefully turn a new paige, no?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: If they think that's bad, try living with our housemate. That room sounds like a swarm of angry bees are being stirred up in there 24/7.


A dubstep fan?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows you don't do that in Auckland..If you have a beef, you have it in Wellington..
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinkgeek discontinued the Annoyatron V2. Which was a superior product to this vibrator. The sound is intermittent and it"s smaller making much motor difficult to find.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived with something like this before. I think my downstairs neighbor at the time was using a dehumidifier, but because Florida it never turned off.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justifiable murder.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're lucky the building didn't shake itself to rubble
Bwaa ha ha

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to summon a Sandworm I reckon.
 
cakersq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: They're lucky the building didn't shake itself to rubble
Bwaa ha ha

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x667]


I was going to say this plot sounds familiar, but you already got the reference.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As someone who has suffered life under some inconsiderate a$$hole, I agree and understand.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The device causes a low vibrating-type hum at about 35-40 cycles per minute at about 80hz.

Umm,,,, (eyetwitch)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't our friends at Mythbusters show that low vibrations in structures build up to the point of causing problems?
If I recall they used an old bridge and put some low frequency vibrating gizmos on it..
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chelsea Handler packing bags as we speak.....
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: The device causes a low vibrating-type hum at about 35-40 cycles per minute at about 80hz.

Umm,,,, (eyetwitch)


It's an 80hz sound that repeats every 1.8ish seconds?

/was also confused
 
buntz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GalFisk: englaja: If they think that's bad, try living with our housemate. That room sounds like a swarm of angry bees are being stirred up in there 24/7.

A dubstep fan?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.